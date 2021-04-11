Cenovus Energy Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

- By GF Value





The stock of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $7.6 per share and the market cap of $15.3 billion, Cenovus Energy stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Cenovus Energy is shown in the chart below.





Because Cenovus Energy is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which is estimated to grow 5.46% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Cenovus Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Cenovus Energy is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Cenovus Energy is poor. This is the debt and cash of Cenovus Energy over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Cenovus Energy has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $10.2 billion and loss of $1.401 a share. Its operating margin is -15.30%, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Cenovus Energy is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Cenovus Energy over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Cenovus Energy is -11%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -47.8%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Cenovus Energy's ROIC is -4.79 while its WACC came in at 18.50. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Cenovus Energy is shown below:

To conclude, Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Cenovus Energy stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

