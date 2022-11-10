Censof Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CENSOF) Subdued P/E Might Signal An Opportunity

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Censof Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CENSOF) as an attractive investment with its 8.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

For instance, Censof Holdings Berhad's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Censof Holdings Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Censof Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 22%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 8,166% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 13% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it odd that Censof Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Censof Holdings Berhad currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

