Censors delete discussion of Beijing's future COVID control

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HUIZHONG WU
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cai Qi
    Chinese politician

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Digital censors quickly deleted a hashtag “the next five years” Monday as online discussion swirled in response to reported remarks of Beijing's Communist Party secretary saying that the capital city will normalize pandemic prevention controls over the course of the next five years.

Beijing's Communist Party chief, Cai Qi, made the remarks Monday morning as part of a report on the Party's management of the city.

The citywide party congress is held once every five years, ahead of the national level party congress, which is slated for this fall. At the congresses, members generally review the work of the past five years while also announcing goals for the next five years.

“In the next five years, Beijing will resolutely, unremittingly, do a good job in normalizing pandemic prevention controls," according to a cached version of the remarks in Beijing Daily, the main Communist Party mouthpiece in the capital city.

The city “will implement high quality regular PCR tests, and screening at key points, strictly inspect entries in residential communities, work units and public institutions,” it said.

The current version of the Beijing Daily no longer has the phrase “in the next five years.” On Weibo, the hashtag “the next five years” was deleted. A search for it on the social media platform turns up a notice saying the topic could not be displayed “according to relevant laws, regulations and policies,” a common error message for topics deleted by the app's censors.

Since a surge of cases driven by the omicron variant in April, China has made mass testing requirements even more frequent. In Beijing, residents are now required to hold a negative test from within the last 72 hours to enter any public venue, including restaurants and offices.

Across the city, the government pushed to set up thousands of testing spots where a person can get swabbed.

Throughout the pandemic, China has stuck to its strategy of “clearing to zero” or “zero-COVID.” It relies on mass testing, surveillance, and strict lockdowns to stop the virus from transmitting widely in the community.

Recommended Stories

  • Par hard to beat in opening round of City Golf Qualifier

    Just four players in the red heading into the finals on Sunday

  • China still searching for next Yao Ming, 20 years after NBA debut

    Basketball Hall of Famer, business magnate, cultural ambassador -- no Chinese athlete carries a richer legacy than Yao Ming, whose towering 7ft 6in frame (2.29 metre) stormed into the NBA 20 years ago.

  • Tesla’s Model Y and the rest of the ‘most American-made’ cars and SUVs

    Tesla, only recently supplying data, earns the No. 1 spot for back-to-back years in the Cars.com American-Made Index --- this year, it's the Model Y.

  • The 10-Year Treasury Yield Is at a Crossroads. Its Next Move Is Key for Stocks.

    If the yield drops below 3%, it is probably a sign of more declines on the way. That decline is what the stock market wants to see.

  • To some defenders, gun ruling could right a racial wrong

    When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York's tight restrictions on who can carry a handgun, condemnation erupted from liberal leaders and activists. “New York’s gun licensing regulations have been arbitrarily and discriminatorily applied, disproportionately ensnaring the people we represent, the majority of whom are from communities of color,” said The Legal Aid Society, which represents criminal defendants who can’t afford their own lawyers. The court's decision Thursday concerned a century-old law that said New Yorkers seeking gun licenses had to show an unusual threat to their safety if they wanted to carry a handgun in public.

  • Indonesian peace mission to Russia and Ukraine to put focus on food crisis

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the chair of the Group of 20 (G20) nations, will urge Russia and Ukraine to rekindle peace talks, and seek ways to free up exports of grain to global markets when he visits Moscow and Kyiv in coming days. President Widodo, better known as Jokowi, is one of six world leaders the United Nations appointed as "champions" of a Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG), formed to address the threat of an "unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution" resulting from the war in Ukraine.

  • Review: Austin Butler rules as the King, but Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' is an unchained mess of a movie

    Austin Butler turns in a stellar performance as Elvis Presley, though much of Baz Luhrmann's stylish music biopic 'Elvis' is a narrative mess.

  • Crisis-hit Sri Lanka shuts schools, urges work from home to save fuel

    Troops in Sri Lanka handed tokens on Monday to people queueing for petrol amid a severe fuel shortage in the nation battling its worst economic crisis in seven decades, while schools shut in Colombo and public employees were asked to work from home. With its foreign exchange reserves at a record low, the island of 22 million is struggling to pay for essential imports of food, medicine and most critically, fuel. "I have been in line for four days, I haven't slept or eaten properly during this time," said autorickshaw driver W.D. Shelton, 67, one of those who received a token meant to hold his place in the queue for when fuel becomes available.

  • Live updates | Ukraine's Zelenskyy joins G-7 summit by video

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has joined the Group of Seven leaders by video link at their summit in the Bavarian Alps. Zelenskyy could be seen on a television screen next to the round table where the leaders sat Monday at the secluded Schloss Elmau luxury hotel.

  • Investigators probe deaths of 21 at South African nightclub, most just 13 years old

    It is unclear what led to the deaths of the young people, who were reportedly attending a party to celebrate the end of winter school exams.

  • Missile hits multi-storey building in Kyiv, people trapped under rubble

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 26 JUNE 2022, 08:31 A missile hit a 9-storey residential building in Kyiv on the morning of 26 June, leaving casualties and people trapped under the rubble. Source: State Emergency Service; Mayor Vitalii Klychko Quote from Klychko: "There are people trapped under the rubble.

  • Smith & Wesson stock soars as Supreme Court ruling boosts ‘pretty big’ part of gun maker’s business

    Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. rallied again Friday, as better-than-expected earnings and a dividend hike followed a decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to strike down a New York gun-control provision.

  • British microchip factory faces shutdown if China deal approved, ministers warned

    Britain’s biggest microchip factory is likely to be closed and production shifted to Shanghai if ministers allow a Chinese takeover of the business to go ahead, a report has warned.

  • WFP cuts Yemen food rations further due to funding gap, inflation

    The World Food Programme said it has further reduced rations in Yemen, where millions face hunger, due to critical funding gaps, global inflation and knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict. The United Nations body feeds 13 million people a month in Yemen, where the economy has been wrecked by seven years of war. "We are now being driven to scale back that support for 5 million of those people to less than 50% of the daily requirement, and for the other 8 million to around 25% of the daily requirement," WFP said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

  • U.S. makes $200 billion global infrastructure push to counter China

    President Joe Biden outlined plans Sunday for a range of global infrastructure projects the U.S. aims to help finance with $200 billion in government and

  • Vehicle makers court Europe’s militaries with hybrid, electric rides

    While the civilian vehicle world has successfully deployed hybrid and electric cars onto city streets, the defense sector is just getting started.

  • Mondelez to reopen war-damaged potato-chip plant outside Kyiv

    Mondelez International Inc plans to reopen a potato-chip plant on the outskirts of Kyiv next week which was closed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a spokeswoman said. The Oreo cookie maker will continue making repairs on the factory, which sustained serious damage in March, as it resumes production, she said in an email. The plant, in Vyshhorod, makes the local brand of potato chip called Lyuks.

  • Asian shares rally after Wall Street logs rare winning week

    Asian shares advanced Monday after Wall Street ended a rare winning week, capped by a 3.1% gain on Friday for the benchmark S&P 500. U.S. futures and oil prices also were higher. Stocks climbed last week as pressure from rising Treasury yields let up somewhat and investors speculated the Federal Reserve may not have to be as aggressive about raising interest rates as earlier thought as it fights to control inflation.

  • This Central Coast vineyard named best in California. Here’s why Food & Wine loves it

    The vineyard was No. 1 on the magazine’s list of the best 17 in the state.

  • How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

    While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...