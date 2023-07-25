Censure resolution says Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'fanned the flames' of hate

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks earlier this month during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing with IRS witnesses about alleged misconduct by Hunter Biden. A House Democrat introduced a resolution Tuesday to censure Greene over graphic photos she displayed during the hearing, as well as dozens of other grievances. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

July 25 (UPI) -- A House Democrat has introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for dozens of grievances, including showing graphic images of Hunter Biden during a congressional hearing.

"Whereas Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly fanned the flames of racism, antisemitism, LGBTQ hate speech, Islamophobia, anti-Asian hate, xenophobia and other forms of hatred," the four-page resolution, introduced by Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., on Tuesday reads.

"Whereas on July, 19, 2023, Representative Majorie Taylor Greene displayed graphic pornographic images during an official committee hearing that she claimed depicted a member of President Biden's family," the resolution adds.

During last week's House Oversight Committee hearing with testimony from two IRS whistleblowers, who claimed the Justice Department slowed their federal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, Greene presented sexually graphic and censored photos of President Joe Biden's son with the warning, "I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home that parental discretion is advised."

Democrats at the hearing, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., blasted Greene's use of the photos, as Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., queried, "Should we be displaying this?"

Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., introduced a resolution Tuesday to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for 'fanning the flames of racism, antisemitism, LGBTQ hate speech,' in approximately 40 grievances. File photo courtesy Balint for Congress Facebook

"Today ... marked a new low when pornographic images were paraded in this hearing. I don't care who you are in this country. No one deserves that," Ocasio-Cortez said Wednesday.

In all, the resolution lists approximately 40 examples of Greene's statements with views ranging from conspiracy theories and sympathetic views toward insurrectionists, to calls for violence. Greene has not responded to the censure.

"For me, censuring Rep. Taylor Greene is about the health of our democracy and faith in government. Her antisemitic, racist, transphobic rhetoric has no place in the House of Representatives," Balint said in a statement.

"Unserious elected officials like Taylor Greene make a mockery of our democratic institutions and derail us from the urgent work we've been tasked with," Balint added

A censure is the second-highest form of punishment in the House, with expelling members being the highest. Once a censure passes, the Speaker of the House formally reads off the resolution while the offending lawmaker stands silently on the House floor.

Last month, Republicans censured Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for his role in the investigation into what he claimed was Russian collusion by former President Donald Trump. Last week, Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., filed a resolution against Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., for alleged lies he told about his education, career and family.

Balint, who is a freshman lawmaker, could force a vote on the censure of Greene this week.