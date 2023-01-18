Census in India: Baffling lack of data is hurting Indians

1
Sharanya Hrishikesh - BBC News, Delhi
·6 min read
Indian census enumerators Kalpana Singh (2L) and Reena Sharma (2R) takes the details of an Indian Muslim family for the census in New Delhi on May 11, 2010.
Census enumerators visit every household in the country

In 1881, more than 250 million people answered a list of sometimes puzzling questions put to them by hundreds of enumerators, and were counted in British India's first synchronised census.

For the next 130 years, after independence and through wars and other crises, India kept its date with the census - once a decade, hundreds of thousands of enumerators visited every household in the country to gather information about people's jobs, families, economic conditions, migration status and socio-cultural characteristics, among other parameters.

It's an ambitious exercise which generates a trove of crucial data for administrators, policymakers, economists, demographers and anyone interested in knowing where the world's second-most populous country (set to overtake China this year) is headed. It's used to make decisions on everything from allocating federal funds to states and building schools to drawing constituency boundaries for elections.

But for the first time, India's decennial census - which was set to be held in 2021 - has been delayed, with no clarity on when it will be held. Experts say they are worried about the consequences of this, which range from people being excluded from welfare schemes to incorrect resource allocation.

"The census is not simply a count of the number of people in a country. It provides invaluable data needed to make decisions at a micro level," says Professor KP Kannan, a development economist who has worked extensively on poverty and inequality.

Bhupesh Tayade a census enumerator at Bhoiwada in Mumbai on Tuesday
India was set to begin the census in 2020 when the pandemic hit

India's census is conducted under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948, which doesn't specify a time period for the government to conduct the exercise or release its results.

In 2020, India was set to begin the first phase of the census - in which housing data is collected - when the pandemic hit. The exercise was postponed while travel and movement were restricted and administrators dealt with more pressing issues.

Almost three years since then, most eligible Indians have got their Covid vaccinations, several states have held assembly elections and life has almost returned to normal.

But in December, the Narendra Modi government told parliament that "due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Census 2021 and the related field activities have been postponed until further orders".

Weeks later, the Registrar General of India said that the deadline for freezing administrative boundaries had been extended to 30 June this year (states and union territories cannot make any changes to the boundaries of districts, towns and villages while the census is being conducted). The latest directive will push the survey to at least September.

Even then, observers don't expect the exercise to take place before late 2024, as India is scheduled to hold its general election in the first part of next year.

Economist Dipa Sinha, who teaches at Delhi's Ambedkar University, says an immediate consequence of this delay is on the public distribution system (PDS), through which the government supplies food grain and other essentials to the poor.

A view of a Delhi government ration shop, at Khichripur, on January 16, 2022 in New Delhi, India.
Millions of Indians depend on the government's food welfare programme

Since the government still depends on population figures from the 2011 census to determine who is eligible for aid, more than 100 million people are estimated to be excluded from the PDS, says Ms Sinha, quoting from research by economists Jean Dreze, Reetika Khera and Meghana Mungikar.

Their work used birth and death rates released by states and the home ministry's population estimates to arrive at the number.

"The bigger the state, like Uttar Pradesh, the more people may have lost out on welfare schemes," Ms Sinha says.

Even before the pandemic and the delay, the 2021 census was bound to be a controversial exercise.

The government had said that it would conduct a population survey to update the National Population Register (NPR) along with the census. But critics had alleged that the NPR would be a list from which "doubtful citizens" would be asked to prove they are Indian. The criticism came against the backdrop of a controversial 2019 citizenship law - which opponents say targets India's 200 million-plus Muslims - that sparked months of protests across the country.

Several opposition and regional leaders had also demanded that the federal government conduct a caste census. Analysts believe this may cause fissures in the Hindu vote, which could hurt the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and spark demands for quotas from several groups.

Apart from the direct impact on welfare schemes, the census also provides the data set from which other crucial studies - such as the National Sample Survey (a series of surveys that collect information on all aspects of the economic life of citizens) and National Family Health Survey (a comprehensive household survey of health and social indicators) - draw their samples.

While states and some ministries could bridge part of the data gap by conducting their own surveys - Bihar, for instance, is currently doing a caste census which will throw light on several other indicators - these can only be stopgap measures, experts say.

"There is no alternative to a credible national survey like the census, which undertakes complete enumeration of everyone in the country," says Prof Kannan, pointing out that states are not watertight compartments where the population stays constant.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the inaugural event of the three-day Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi on January 8, 2019.
The Narendra Modi government has faced questions over data quality and delay in releasing surveys

The uncertainty over the census also comes amid the federal government facing questions over quality of data and delay in the release of several surveys.

In 2019, for instance, the government said it wouldn't release a key survey result for 2017-18 due to "data quality issues" after a media report said the study showed a fall in consumer spending for the first time in more than four decades. More than 200 economists, academics and journalists - including Nobel prize-winning economist Angus Deaton - issued a statement asking the government to release the data and raised larger concerns.

"It is of fundamental importance for the nation that statistical institutions are kept independent of political interference, and are allowed to release all data independently," the statement said.

In August last year, a parliamentary panel questioned the government over an "undue delay" in the release of India's seventh economic census, which counts all economic enterprises in the country.

"There is an overall data issue in the country," Ms Sinha says.

Prof Kannan points out that in the past, India helped other developing countries set up their own censuses, a matter of national pride.

"India's reputation could suffer internationally as a result of declining data integrity," he says.

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • Burkina Faso country profile

    Provides an overview, key facts and history of this West African nation.

  • Better EV Stock: Lucid Group vs. Faraday Future

    Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) and Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFIE) are both electric vehicle (EV) makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2021. Both companies initially impressed investors with their rosy long-term projections, but their stocks collapsed after they failed to meet their early production targets. Many of Lucid's early investors compared it to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) for three reasons: Its CEO and CTO, Peter Rawlinson, was once Tesla's chief vehicle engineer; the top-tier Dream edition of its Lucid Air sedan could travel about 100 miles farther than Tesla's Model S Long Range on a single charge; and it targeted the same affluent EV buyers as Tesla.

  • Siemens signs 3 billion eur train deal in India

    Siemens has signed a 3 billion euro ($3.25 billion) contract to supply and service freight trains in India, the German engineering company said on Monday, the biggest locomotive deal in its history. Siemens will deliver 1,200 electric locomotives and provide servicing for 35 years under the agreement, also its biggest ever in India. The Siemens-designed, 9,000-horsepower trains with a top speed of 120 km (75 miles)/hr will be assembled in India over the next 11 years, with deliveries starting in 24 months.

  • Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state

    India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state. Announced on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the partners said the memorandum of understanding aimed to establish batteries as a leading source for mobility and energy storage in Maharashtra, India's wealthiest state with 120 million residents which is looking to reduce its use of fossil fuels. Shares in Gogoro Inc rose 7.1% after the deal was announced.

  • These players have signed with Louisville football's 2023 recruiting class

    As Jeff Brohm begins to put the final touches on his first Louisville football recruiting class, follow along here for updates on the Cards' signees.

  • Don’t Get Blindsided By Cooling Prices, JPMorgan’s Michele Says

    (Bloomberg) -- When Bob Michele shares his investment views, it’s worth paying attention because the bond market veteran has proved to be pretty prescient. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalScholz Sees Germany Riding Out War in Ukraine Without RecessionStocks Snap 4-Day Rally; Dow Drops Most in a Month: Markets WrapThe

  • Apple AirTags and Bluetooth Trackers Are Officially a Billion-Dollar Industry – Here's What To Know, Trends, and the Best Ways To Invest

    Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) AirTag might not seem like a big-ticket item, but the company has now sold over $1 billion worth — or about 55 million — of the handy little trackers since launching in April 2021. Tile, Apple’s largest rival in the space, isn’t too far behind, having sold over $800 million worth, or 40 million, of its technology, although over a much longer timeframe. Despite the industry being young and initially appearing to be quite small, it’s actually a fast-growing, billion-dol

  • African activists cast doubt over climate talks' credibility

    Climate activists in Africa are expressing anger toward the United Nations climate agency, accusing it of allowing corporations and individuals with dubious climate credentials to greenwash their polluting activities by participating in its annual climate conference. The criticism follows Thursday’s announcement that oil executive Sultan al-Jaber will lead the next round of U.N. climate talks, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates beginning in late November. The Pan African Climate Justice Alliance termed the move as the “lowest moment” for the U.N. agency.

  • Japan Nov core machinery orders tank more than expected

    Japan's core machinery orders fell further than expected in November, prompting the government to slash its view on the barometer of the corporate investment in the world's third-largest economy to "stalling". Separate Reuters survey data showed confidence at big Japanese manufacturers had logged the first negative reading in two years, reflecting a slow recovery from the pandemic amid a global economic downturn and rising living costs. Core machinery orders fell 8.3% in November from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

  • At AU$0.82, Is It Time To Put Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) On Your Watch List?

    Wagners Holding Company Limited ( ASX:WGN ), is not the largest company out there, but it had a relatively subdued...

  • P2P lending platform PeopleFund raises $20M Series C extension led by Bain Capital

    PeopleFund, a South Korean marketplace that connects borrowers and investors to enable lending, has recently added $20 million to its $63.4 million Series C. Existing backer Bain Capital led the extension, with participation from previous investors such as Access Ventures, CLSA Capital Partners Lending Ark Asia, D3 Jubilee Partners, 500 Global, Kakao Investment, TBT Partners and IBX Partners. The additional funding brings PeopleFund's total raised to around $100 million in equity.

  • Sheriff's detectives investigate 2 in-custody deaths in 1 week

    Sheriff’s detectives are conducting two in-custody deaths that occurred in one week, including one in Adelanto.

  • Nepal co-pilot's husband also died in plane crash 16 years ago

    Anju Khatiwada was co-piloting the Yeti Airlines flight when it smashed into a gorge near Pokhara.

  • China's 'seismic shift' puts focus on India -portfolio manager

    STORY: "We view China as a growth engine for the world, and that just may not be the case," Cipolloni said. A declining population, he added, "portends to slower economic growth going forward. So how does that change things for the world? I think that one of the things that may change is the growth focus may shift over to India, a country that is still growing and is a large country."U.N. experts predicted last year India would have a population of 1.412 billion in 2022 though they did not expect the South Asian nation to overtake China until this year.India, however, only collects population figures every 10 years and its latest census, originally scheduled for 2021, has been delayed due to the pandemic. China's fourth quarter economic growth also slumped to one of its worst levels in nearly half a century as the country was hit hard by strict COVID curbs and a real estate market slump.

  • India's Maharashtra enters $2.5 billion partnership for EV battery-swapping stations

    The Indian company, Belrise Industries Ltd, and Gogoro will form an equal-stakes joint venture and invest the amount over eight years with the Maharashtra government. Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, said the partnership will see Maharashtra deploy the "world's largest" smart energy infrastructure and "enable new alternatives to the fossil fuels solutions many of our residents use today".

  • What's behind Canada's drastic new alcohol guidance

    A Canadian health agency has backed a report saying that even a little alcohol is too much alcohol.

  • University Of Alabama Shooting Victim Jamea Jonae Harris Had A Heart Of Gold, Family Says

    Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old Birmingham mother to a 5-year-old boy, was fatally shot early Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

  • Moving species emerges as last resort as climate warms

    In a desperate effort to save a seabird species in Hawaii from rising ocean waters, scientists are moving chicks to a new island hundreds of miles away. Moving species to save them — once considered taboo — is quickly gaining traction as climate change upends habitats. Similar relocations are being suggested for birds, lizards, butterflies and even flowers.

  • EXPLAINER: Biden inaction, mixed signals on death penalty

    In Boston, the Justice Department is pressing judges to uphold Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence. In New York, it's asking jurors to impose the death penalty on a man who killed eight people in an attack on a bicycle path. President Joe Biden campaigned on a pledge to work toward abolishing federal capital punishment but has taken no major steps to that end, though the Justice Department has imposed a moratorium that means no federal executions are likely to happen anytime soon.

  • 10 simple investments that can turn your portfolio into an income dynamo

    Before looking at income-producing ETFs, there is one concept we will have to get out of the way — the relationship between interest rates and bond prices. Most bonds issued in the U.S. have fixed interest rates and pay interest every six months. Last year, when interest rates rose, the value of bonds declined, so that their yields would match the interest rates of newly issued bonds of the same credit quality.