Census: US population growth 2nd lowest in history

The nation's political center of gravity shifted further to the Republican-led South and West on Monday, with Texas, Florida and other Sun Belt states gaining congressional seats while chillier climes like New York and Ohio lost them. (April 26)

Video Transcript

RON JARMIN: According to the 2020 Census, the number of people living in the United States was 331,449,281. This population growth rate is lower than the previous growth rate of 9.7% between the 2000 and 2010 Censuses. In fact, the growth rate from 2010 to 2020 is the second slowest in US history. Six states will gain seats in the House of Representatives. Texas will gain two seats, and Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon will each gain one seat. Seven states will each lose one seat in the house-- California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

KRISTIN KOSLAP: What we have is that if New York had had 89 more people, they would have received one more seat instead of the last state that received their last seat. There are 435 seats, so the last seat went to Minnesota, and New York was next in line.

ALBERT FONTENOT JR: And what we found was by delaying some of our field operations, we were able to go into the field and successfully collect the data in areas that had high COVID impact early in the COVID outbreak. And we feel very confident that we did a good job of collecting data in spite of the COVID-19 outbreak.