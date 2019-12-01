A Census Whodunit: Why Was the Citizenship Question Added?

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo a worker gets ready to pass out instructions in how fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. The U.S. Census Bureau says a test for the 2020 census shows having a question about citizenship didn’t have much of an impact on response rates for the general population, though responses by Hispanics were down slightly. The test results were released Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

WASHINGTON — When a House committee sued senior Trump administration officials this past week over their refusal to turn over details of the administration’s failed attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, it might have seemed a post-mortem to an issue long settled.

But five months after the Supreme Court blocked the question, a steady trickle of new disclosures in the case this past month has sharpened questions about whether Republican Party politics drove the effort to add the question to the head count — and whether the Trump administration tried to conceal that in court.

The disclosures, in a House of Representatives inquiry and a New York lawsuit, bolster existing evidence that a Republican political strategist, Thomas B. Hofeller, played at least an indirect role in crafting a legal rationale for adding the question to the census. They also indicate that a senior Census Bureau official and friend of Hofeller, Christa Jones, helped draft an explanation of that rationale, apparently for publication had the question been approved.

Those developments could help efforts by critics to definitively pin down how the citizenship question became a Trump administration priority and whether Justice Department officials should be sanctioned for withholding evidence relating to it. Federal judges are hearing demands by the House Oversight and Reform Committee and by plaintiffs in the census lawsuit filed in New York to unseal a trove of census-related documents that the administration has refused to turn over.

The latest disclosures tend to support their claim that the administration’s stated reason for adding the question — to help enforce the Voting Rights Act — was a pretext for a scheme to boost Republican political power when population totals from the next census are used to draw new political districts in 2021.

The most recent evidence surfaced on Monday, when the Justice Department turned over 26 documents from Jones’ files to plaintiffs in the main lawsuit that challenged the citizenship question. The documents should have been disclosed during the legal battle over the question, but were “inadvertently not produced” by the Commerce Department, which oversees the bureau, the department said.

That followed the Nov. 12 release by the House Oversight and Reform Committee of a cache of previously undisclosed documents, most notably an email exchange with Hofeller and text messages to a senior Justice Department official by a key figure in the citizenship-question process, Mark Neuman. Neuman, a longtime friend of Hofeller, first raised the prospect of adding the question to the census while serving on President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team. He later became an informal adviser to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on census issues, including the citizenship question.

Those documents also had not been turned over to the plaintiffs in the census lawsuit, despite their request during discovery for evidence including “personal emails, text, messaging apps or personal devices or voicemails.”

The Justice Department stated last week that the missed documents were unimportant and their oversight was understandable, given that the administration had turned over some 154,000 other documents in the lawsuit. But the plaintiffs — who were already seeking court-ordered sanctions against the department for what they called deliberate efforts to conceal evidence — said the latest batches of overlooked documents were anything but trivial.

“It is interesting that each and every document that the administration ‘inadvertently’ failed to disclose is something that connects the dots between the citizenship question and a discriminatory scheme to dilute the political power of immigrant communities,” Dale Ho, a senior lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union who represents some of the plaintiffs, said in an email. “If that’s just coincidence, it’s an awfully convenient one for an administration known for a casual relationship with the truth.”

The Justice Department and the Commerce Department, the leading players in the citizenship-question saga, have repeatedly insisted that politics played no role in their deliberations and that the law backs their refusal to surrender internal documents to critics. A Justice Department spokeswoman, Kerri Kupec, last week dismissed the House lawsuit over documents as “nothing more than a political stunt.”