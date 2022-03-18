As Centamin plc (LON:CEY) drops to UK£1.1b market cap, insiders might rethink their US$399k stock purchase earlier this year

Insiders who bought US$399k worth of Centamin plc's (LON:CEY) stock at an average buy price of US$1.02 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 11% decrease in the stock. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$367k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Centamin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Director Ibrahim Fawzy made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£147k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.05 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.94 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Centamin insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Centamin Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Centamin insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Non-Executive Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased UK£25k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.4% of Centamin shares, worth about UK£4.5m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Centamin Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Centamin insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Centamin that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

