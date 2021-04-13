Centamin PLC Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Centamin PLC (OTCPK:CELTF, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $1.48 per share and the market cap of $1.7 billion, Centamin PLC stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Centamin PLC is shown in the chart below.





Because Centamin PLC is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 6.9% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Centamin PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of Centamin PLC is 10 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Centamin PLC is strong. This is the debt and cash of Centamin PLC over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Centamin PLC has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $828.7 million and earnings of $0.135 a share. Its operating margin is 37.35%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of Centamin PLC is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Centamin PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Centamin PLC is 6.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Centamin PLC's return on invested capital is 30.32, and its cost of capital is 5.03. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Centamin PLC is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Centamin PLC (OTCPK:CELTF, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Centamin PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

