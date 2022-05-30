Centaur Media Plc's (LON:CAU) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 99% Above Its Share Price

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£4.30m UK£5.98m UK£5.90m UK£5.87m UK£5.86m UK£5.87m UK£5.89m UK£5.92m UK£5.96m UK£6.00m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.55% Est @ -0.12% Est @ 0.18% Est @ 0.39% Est @ 0.54% Est @ 0.64% Est @ 0.71% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 4.8% UK£4.1 UK£5.4 UK£5.1 UK£4.9 UK£4.6 UK£4.4 UK£4.2 UK£4.1 UK£3.9 UK£3.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£44m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 4.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£6.0m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (4.8%– 0.9%) = UK£155m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£155m÷ ( 1 + 4.8%)10= UK£97m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£141m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.5, the company appears quite good value at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Centaur Media as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.807. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Centaur Media, we've compiled three important elements you should look at:

