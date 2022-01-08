Centaurus Metals (ASX:CTM) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Centaurus Metals (ASX:CTM) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Check out our latest analysis for Centaurus Metals

How Long Is Centaurus Metals' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Centaurus Metals last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$20m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$14m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 17 months as of June 2021. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Centaurus Metals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Centaurus Metals isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. During the last twelve months, its cash burn actually ramped up 94%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Centaurus Metals Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Centaurus Metals shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Centaurus Metals has a market capitalisation of AU$387m and burnt through AU$14m last year, which is 3.6% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Centaurus Metals' Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Centaurus Metals' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Centaurus Metals' situation. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Centaurus Metals you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ray Dalio just said your cash savings, bonds are 'stupid to own' due to low interest rates — so use these 3 alternative places to stash your money

    The billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund says "cash is trash."

  • 30% of My Retirement Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2022

    I own 30 stocks in my retirement account. Some of the companies are promising, but still have a lot to prove. Individually, each of those accounts for just a small percentage of the value of my overall portfolio.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • Our Favorite Oil Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The oil industry is coming off one of its best years in quite some time. Oil prices rebounded sharply as the global economy recovered from the pandemic and producers maintained a tight lid on supply. With this backdrop, we asked some of our Fool.com contributors for their favorite oil stocks to own in 2022 and beyond.

  • Bank of America Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    With its fingers in the pies of everything from gaming, data center and crypto to auto and the metaverse, Nvidia (NVDA) has seen outstanding success both in real-world performance and from an investing perspective over the past few years. Following conversations with Nvidia’s CFO, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya is confident the chip giant will keep on outperforming. “We continue to believe the company is best positioned to address several of the most important, multi-decade secular growth op

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on the Prospering Industry

    Despite Omicron spreading rapidly worldwide, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • 'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned markets would crash, bet against Elon Musk, and slammed the GameStop saga last year. Here are his 6 highlights of 2021.

    The Scion Asset Management boss called bitcoin a "speculative bubble," predicted the inflation spike, and sold most of his US stocks in 2021.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    It's frustrating for investors when a stock constantly needs to issue shares to raise money so that it can continue growing. Even though sales may be increasing, without positive free cash flow, it can become a risky buy simply due to the potential for dilution, which can drive a company's share price down.

  • Risk Bubbles Are Deflating Everywhere, Some Market Watchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- For those concerned that the decade-long super-easy monetary policy has created asset bubbles around the world, the first signs of trouble may be in the making for inflated markets.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCrypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a BubbleDjokovic December Covid Case Used for Exemption, Lawyers SayCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronBitcoin ETF Goes From Boom

  • 1 Lithium Producer Is Mining Big Gains in the Booming EV Market

    The revolutionary growth being experienced in the electric vehicle (EV) market goes much deeper than the car sales that we as consumers see at the surface. To be more specific, lithium batteries are what's currently powering us into the future for the EV market. For investors, lithium producers have made for a good investment opportunity.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in AT&T (T) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AT&T (T) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    There's something especially alluring about the potential to achieve a 10x return. Mutual-fund manager Peter Lynch called such investments 10-baggers. He found quite a few of them during his time leading Fidelity Investments' Magellan Fund.

  • Down Over 70% in 2021, These 2 Stocks Have 10X Potential

    While the tech-focused growth stock sell-off has undoubtedly not helped either of these stocks, the underlying megatrends that these two companies benefit from look more robust than ever. Thanks to the strength of these trends and the beating these companies' share prices have taken, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) look poised to rebound in 2022 -- and potentially become 10x investments over the long term. Aiming "to connect the world through fitness, empowering people to be the best version of themselves anywhere, anytime," at-home fitness specialist Peloton has seen its stock drop nearly 80% from its all-time highs in 2021.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.

  • Realty Income's Orion Office Spinoff Is About to Set Its Dividend

    Orion Office's next big step is setting a dividend, and Wall Street is eagerly waiting. What should investors expect?

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    Not only has the company produced an incredible 15.1% annualized return since its 1994 NYSE listing, it has also increased its dividend for 97 consecutive quarters and has made 617 consecutive monthly dividend payments (that's more than 51 years). If you aren't familiar, Realty Income is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that invests in single-tenant properties.

  • Nearly 12,000 more Tampa Bay homes labeled "high risk" by FEMA flood maps

    Thousands of Bay Area homeowners will soon get bad news about flood insurance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) redrew the flood maps in 2021, meaning homeowners with mortgages will be required to buy flood insurance that they never needed before.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    One industry that is becoming increasingly important to our economy and will surely continue to breed some long-term investment winners is the semiconductor industry. The chip market is forecast to see sales rise by 8.8% to reach $601 billion in 2022, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. The ongoing buildout of data centers and other high-performance applications is a big tailwind for leading component suppliers.