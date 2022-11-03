Centaurus Metals Limited's (ASX:CTM) largest shareholders are individual investors with 43% ownership, private companies own 26%

A look at the shareholders of Centaurus Metals Limited (ASX:CTM) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 43% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And private companies on the other hand have a 26% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Centaurus Metals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Centaurus Metals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Centaurus Metals. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Centaurus Metals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.9% of Centaurus Metals. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Mccusker Holdings Pty. Ltd. with 12% of shares outstanding. With 9.4% and 5.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Sprott Asset Management LP and Regal Partners Limited are the second and third largest shareholders. Additionally, the company's CEO Darren Gordon directly holds 1.4% of the total shares outstanding.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 14 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Centaurus Metals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Centaurus Metals Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$397m, and insiders have AU$34m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 43% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Centaurus Metals. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 26%, of the Centaurus Metals stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Centaurus Metals better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Centaurus Metals has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

