CENTCOM: Houthi rebels launch 'complex attack' on Red Sea ships

British and U.S. warships shot down more than 20 missiles launched Tuesday by Houthi rebels at commercial ships transiting the Red Sea. File Photo by PFC3 Samantha Alaman/U.S. Navy/UPI

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday launched what the U.S. military described as "a complex attack" involving missiles and drones in the Red Sea, further raising already high tensions in the Middle East.

The attack occurred at about 9:15 a.m. local time, with Iran-designed one-way attack drones and anti-ship cruise and ballistic missiles launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward dozens of shipping vessels transiting the Red Sea, U.S. Central Command said in a statement published on X.

There were no indications that any shipping vessels were damaged in the volley, with U.S. and British warships shooting down 18 drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and an anti-ship ballistic missile, it said.

This is the 26th Houthi attack on Red Sea commercial shipping lanes since Nov. 19.

This is a developing story.