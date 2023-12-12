CENTCOM: Norwegian-flagged tanker attacked in Red Sea

A Norwegian-flagged tanker was attacked Monday in the Red Sea amid an increase in Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the region over Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. Photo by Houthis Media Center/EPA-EFE

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A missile launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen struck a commercial oil tanker in the Red Sea where there has been an increase in attacks by the Iran-backed rebels over Israel's war against Hamas.

U.S. Central Command said the Norwegian-flagged STRINDA tanker was struck at about 4 p.m. Monday by an anti-ship cruise missile as it was passing through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait between Yemen and Djibouti and Eritrea where the Red Sea meets the Gulf of Aden.

"The STRINDA reported damage causing a fire onboard, but no casualties at this time," U.S. Central Command said in the statement.

"There were no U.S. ships in the vicinity at the time of the attack, but the USS Mason responded to the M/T STRINDA's mayday call and is currently rendering assistance."

Yemen has been called "the world's worst humanitarian crisis" due to the need created by the roughly decade of war between the Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government of Yemen, which is backed by the Saudi-led coalition forces.

Since the war between Hamas and Israel on Oct. 7, the Houthis have attacked civilian infrastructure in Israel and commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

On Saturday, the Houthi rebels vowed to target all Israel-bound ships traveling through the Red and Arab Seas over Israel's "ongoing horrific massacres, genocide and siege against Palestinians in Gaza," Houthi spokesman Yahya Sare'e said in a statement.

It's currently unknown what the STRINDA's destination was.

The United States has sought to combat the increase in attacks, and last week imposed sanctions against Houthi facilitators. It is also seeking to expand its 39-member Combined Maritime Forces, which exists to counter illicit non-state actors in international waters, such as pirates and the Houthi rebels.