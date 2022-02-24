Centene CEO Michael Neidorff takes medical leave

FILE PHOTO: Michael F. Neidorff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Centene Corporation, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Centene Corp said on Thursday its board had approved a request from its chairman and chief executive officer Michael Neidorff for a period of medical leave, effective immediately.

The company named board member James Dallas as acting chairman, and said it expects to appoint a new CEO no later than the second quarter of this year.

In December, the company had reached a deal with activist investment firm Politan Capital Management under which Neidorff was expected to retire this year after serving for a quarter of a century.

Centene in July laid the groundwork for a succession plan when it established its office of the president and Neidorff, the CEO since 1996, said in public that he would not expect to be renewing his contract as the chief.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rio Tinto achieves record financial results

    The mining firm said that profit after tax improved by 116% on 2021.

  • China Considers ‘Negative List’ After Bribery Probe Tied to Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- The Communist Party of Hangzhou made a public statement about how it plans to move beyond the arrest of the city’s former party chief and how it will navigate the complex relationships between public officials and private companies. Most Read from BloombergEU Leaders Give Green Light to Sanctions Package: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden

  • Opponents mock France's Macron over Ukraine diplomacy but face questions themselves

    Opposition contenders in France's upcoming leadership election mocked President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic efforts in the Ukraine crisis, accusing him of putting up a show for electoral gains. However, they also found their own past comments and dealings with Russia coming under scrutiny. Macron has led European efforts to avert war in Ukraine, flying to Moscow earlier this month to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and spending hours on the phone with him and other world leaders over the past weeks to mediate.

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.

  • Musk, Tesla Denied Hearing Over Alleged SEC ‘Harassment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. were denied a court hearing on their claims that the SEC is targeting them with an “unrelenting investigation” in retaliation for criticisms of the government.Most Read from BloombergEU Leaders Give Green Light to Sanctions Package: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia

  • Coinbase Says Revenue Tops Estimate, Cautions on Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. shares slumped about 3% in post-market trading after the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange cautioned that trading volume will decline in the first quarter. Most Read from BloombergEU Leaders Give Green Light to Sanctions Package: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's I

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • Tata in planemaker talks over Air India order -sources

    Planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE have met executives from India's Tata Group in recent weeks to discuss future plane orders for Air India, two people familiar with the matter said. Tata last month regained ownership of state-run carrier Air India after nearly 70 years in a $2.4 billion equity-and-debt deal. While the airline has lucrative landing slots, the group faces an uphill task to upgrade Air India's aging fleet and turn around its financials and service levels.

  • This 8.8%-Yielding Dividend Is About to Head Even Higher

    The master limited partnership (MLP) currently offers an 8.8% yield, multiples above the S&P 500's 1.4% dividend yield. While a dividend yield that high might seem to be at a high risk of a reduction, that's not the case with Crestwood's payout. Meanwhile, with a strong financial profile, it has the flexibility to continue expanding, which could fuel continued distribution growth.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound

    Tech stocks have been hammered recently, especially those trading at rich valuations. It's expected the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates 3 to 7 times this year to combat rampant inflation, setting in motion a chain of events that should ultimately slow inflation by reducing business and consumer spending. Of course, less spending also means slower corporate revenue growth, which means those richly valued stocks now look even more expensive.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • 3 Undervalued REITs You Should Buy Now

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) make it easier than ever to become a real estate investor. REITs acquire and rent out properties and pass the profits to shareholders as dividends. Investors can benefit from the cash flow that real estate produces without having to deal with the headaches of owning actual property, like maintenance or the inability to sell it quickly.

  • Cardano leads way as largest cryptocurrencies decrease

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Thursday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, tumbling 11.48% to 79 cents. Litecoin (LTCUSD) plunged 10.

  • The Russian central bank has banned short-selling amid a 50% stock-market plunge as Russia invades Ukraine

    Russia's MOEX stock market index erased as much as $259 billion in market value on Thursday and was subject to a temporary trading halt.

  • Bitcoin and Crypto Crash After Russian Attack in Ukraine

    The most popular of cryptocurrencies fell to its lowest level since July, dragging in its wake the entire market.

  • The Indian banker who gifted shares worth $500,000 to his domestic help

    Vembu Vaidyanathan has always been generous with gratitude towards those who have been part of his ride to success. It wasn’t exactly a surprise when he gave away shares worth 3.95 crore rupees ($526,000) of IDFC First Bank to his driver, personal trainer, office support staff, and domestic workers on Feb. 21. Earlier, in October 2020, Vaidyanathan had pledged 100,000 shares in IDFC, then valued at close to Rs30 lakh, to Gurdial Saini, his maths teacher from school.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth Tumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- No person on the planet has a fortune of more than $200 billion -- at least for now. Most Read from BloombergRussia Launches Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for EuropeRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipElon Musk, the only billionaire who still exceeded that