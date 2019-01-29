Centene (CNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Centene (CNC) closed at $127.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the healthcare company had gained 11.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.55% in that time.

CNC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 5, 2019. In that report, analysts expect CNC to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.24 billion, up 26.79% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CNC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. CNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CNC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.4.

It is also worth noting that CNC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CNC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

