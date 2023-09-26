Centene to cut about 2,000 jobs

(Reuters) - Health insurer Centene will lay off 3% of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday as the company tries to lower costs.

The company, which makes a major chunk of its revenue from government-backed Medicaid memberships, has also been selling some of its business units to refocus on its core business.

Last month, Centene sold its UK unit to UAE's PureHealth in a $1.2 billion deal and also divested its AI platform Apixio earlier in the year.

Centene has been working to enroll people back into its Medicaid plans after the end of pandemic-relief measures left hundreds of thousands of members without coverage.

The company lost more than 260,000 Medicaid members in the second quarter due to redetermination, a process that assesses eligibility of members.

The layoffs were earlier reported by the St. Louis Business Journal.

