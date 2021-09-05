Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) shareholders have earned a 740% return over the last year

It hasn't been the best quarter for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 16% in that time. But that isn't a problem when you consider how the share price has soared over the last year. In fact, it is up 740% in that time. So it is not that surprising to see the stock retrace a little. Of course, winners often do keep winning, so there may be more gains to come (if the business fundamentals stack up). We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Check out our latest analysis for Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Centennial Resource Development actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 6.1%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 740% since this time a year ago. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Centennial Resource Development is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Centennial Resource Development will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Centennial Resource Development has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 740% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 10% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Centennial Resource Development that you should be aware of.

We will like Centennial Resource Development better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

