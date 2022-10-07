Centennial school buses target of catalytic converter thieves. Why it's an ongoing problem

Earlier this week, thieves targeted a Centennial School District bus depot in Warminster and made off with five catalytic converters.

Superintendent Dana Bedden said someone broke into the transportation depot in the 300 block of West Street Road sometime Monday morning and stole the devices. Township police said the thief or thieves cut through the fence to steal the converters.

The thefts forced the district to create alternate busing plans while they worked to remedy the situation.

For police in Warminster and throughout Bucks County, the thefts are just an extension of what's been happening for more than two years now.

Why are people stealing catalytic converters?

Middletown Detective Lt. Stephen Forman said the thefts are a national issue and that catalytic converters are profitable because of the precious metals used in the devices.

It's a source of "quick cash," for those willing to risk it, according to Forman.

The converters are devices that resemble a small muffler on the exhaust system, according to a release from the National Insurance Crime Bureau. The emission control devices cut down the release of pollutants. Thieves can use a saw to remove them from underneath the vehicles.

Warminster Police Chief James Donnelly III said the thefts of catalytic converters happen in the township "almost daily," with no particular area or time of day. In Bensalem, thieves have taken an average of 30 catalytic converters per month for the past six months, according to Detective Sgt. Glenn Vandegrift.

Vandegrift said most of the thefts in Bensalem have happened at night, but there have been a few daytime ones. Thieves have targeted everyone, but specifically businesses with fleets of trucks parked overnight, he said.

The department implemented specific patrols to curb the thefts. The detective sergeant said the challenge is the "sheer number" of people committing the crimes, and the speed in which they can remove the devices.

Bristol Borough police Chief Joe Moors said the borough has been consistently seeing converter thefts over the past few months. In response, his department has sent plainclothes officers on bike patrol out during the overnight hours.

A catalytic converter is shown under a car on a lift. The devices, which convert toxic gases into more behign emissions, are often the target of thieves because they contain precious metals, including platinum.

Thefts happen in Bucks County frequently

In Middletown, there were about 14 catalytic converters found during a traffic stop in the beginning of the year. So far, there have been 71 stolen in the township this year, according to Forman.

Every few weeks the township experiences the thefts, he said.

Outside of locations typically targeted, such as business lots for trucks, apartments, shopping centers and train stations, there is not a lot of information to act on, Forman said.

In some instances, similar suspect vehicles have appeared in other municipalities in the five-county Philadelphia region and neighboring New Jersey areas, but that is not conclusive enough on its own, he said.

The thieves definitely travel around the region, and police have seen them travel in groups of three, the detective said.

"Think of them as a race pit crew," Forman said. "Quick and efficient."

Police in Middletown have been sharing information related to the thefts with other agencies in the southeastern Pennsylvania area as well as New Jersey. Forman said there are multiple ongoing investigations into the groups involved in the crimes throughout the region.

Middletown police said 14 catalytic converters were found inside a rental vehicle on Route 1 earlier this month. Investigators believe the converters were stolen.

By November last year in Falls, there had been about 60 thefts of catalytic converters. So far this year, there have been 112, according to police Chief Nelson Whitney.

“It has been a steady problem all year," he said.

Township supervisors passed an ordinance last year that made it so scrapyards had to report the metals it purchases from people. The chief said so far there has been a mix of scrapyards complying, partially complying or not complying at all. Those not following the ordinance have been sent violation notices.

Forman said the thefts are the latest in the "cycle" of thefts from vehicles. Every few years police see trends based on what is most profitable, which at one time meant car stereos or GPS units, he said.

"It’s an ongoing cycle, the only change is items of interest taken," Forman said.

Warminster Chief Donnelly said investigators are looking for video footage from surrounding businesses to help them identify who took the catalytic converters from Centennial. Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact police at 215-672-1000.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Centennial buses latest in catalytic converter thefts in Bucks County