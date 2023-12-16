The Center asking community to look out for each other over holidays

Dec. 15—SOUTHERN INDIANA — The holidays can be dangerous for people in abusive relationships, which is why The Center for Women and Families is asking for help from the community over the next few weeks.

Calls into The Center's crisis hotline have increased as they usually do every holiday season.

"People reach out, we get more phone calls from people in crisis knowing what's coming up (over the holidays)," said The Center's CEO, Elizabeth Wessels-Martin. "We're seeing more people coming into the shelter who are fleeing serious domestic violence and large families coming in."

The Center's Southern Indiana location serves families at 1301 Akers Avenue in Jeffersonville. This location does not have a shelter, but it has mobile and office-based services. The Center has a shelter in Louisville and a 24-hour hotline that can be reached at 1-844-237-2331.

"We always want to get the message out that we are here 24/7, 365 days a year, because we know this time of year is a risky time for anyone in an abusive relationship," she said.

Instances of financial abuse increase in December because that's when people are buying gifts. Alcohol use also tends to go up at this time of year because of celebrations and people being off work and school.

"If there's already conflict and you add alcohol, that's pouring gas on the fire," Wessels-Martin said, adding that families being at home while businesses are closed can increase tension.

Anyone who knows someone in an abusive relationship is encouraged to reach out to the victim and plan a way to help them safely, like creating a codeword for that person to use during a party if the abusive partner is getting out of hand.

"We tend to think that's not my problem, I don't want to make it worse," Wessels-Martin said. "First of all, you're potentially saving a life. Abusers make this, sometimes, a full time job."

The Center is also empowering clients this holiday season by collecting cards that can be used to purchase things like gifts, food and other items.

Wessels-Martin said the gift card can help people dealing with financial abuse, who may not have any access to money, have means to purchase things on their own.

Anyone in Southern Indiana who wants to help can donated a gift card to The Center's Jeffersonville location.

"We recommend gift cards to places like Walmart, Kroger and Target," she said. "Places where people can get a variety of clothes, goods and toys."

The Center can also always use donations of Pull-Ups, laundry detergent and new toys.

"(We need) new coats," Wessels-Martin said. "We need more adult coats for adults in larger sizes. We serve men (as well) and it's not easy to find a coat for a man who's 6'4."

Beth White, CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking said the holidays are a time when there's danger to young people involving human trafficking because teens are spending more time on social media because they're out of school.

"When young people are lonely or vulnerable they will fall prey to perpetrators who are using social media online to connect with their victims," White said. "This is a very common problem we see around the holidays."

White said there are ways to make sure kids, and adulta, stay safe.

"I think the first thing we can do with our young people is pay attention, pay attention to who they're interacting with on social media," she said. "...as far as interpersonal violence, we spend a lot of time telling victims to keep themselves safe. What I'd love to focus on instead is how to hold perpetrators accountable. How their behavior is unacceptable. I think the stress of everything combined at this time of year, it does create environments where abuse is possible and more likely."