Resource center coming to Charlotte will help victims of abuse

Charlotte will soon have a new center where victims of domestic violence, elder abuse or child abuse can get the help they may need.

This week, Charlotte City Council approved $5 million to bring the Umbrella Center, a consolidated location where victims of all types of abuse can access resources, to east Charlotte.

Right now, Safe Alliance -- a local social service agency that is leading the Umbrella Center efforts -- says victims of abuse, on average, travel to at least nine locations in Mecklenburg County to get help.

“If we can support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault before it’s rising to a level of lethality or immediate danger, we know, we can make the situation safe,” said Caitlin Doney, chief advancement and finance officer for Safe Alliance.

By the end of next year, the first Umbrella Center is expected to open on Albemarle Road and Independence Boulevard.

