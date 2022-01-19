Center for COVID Control and its lab 'fraudulently reported negative test results,' Minnesota lawsuit says

CHICAGO — The Minnesota Attorney General's Office filed a consumer-protection lawsuit Wednesday against a nationwide chain of coronavirus testing sites for "deceptive practices."

The suit alleges the Center for COVID Control and its lab, Doctors Clinical Lab, collected samples from Minnesotans for COVID-19 testing, but either failed to deliver test results, or delivered test results that were false or inaccurate, according to the complaint reviewed by USA TODAY.

The company and its lab "provide inaccurate and deceptive test result information to Minnesota consumers and have fraudulently reported negative test results to consumers that never completed COVID-19 tests," according to the complaint.

The Center for COVID Control, which says it has more than 300 locations nationwide and collects more than 80,000 tests a day, is also under investigation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Oregon Department of Justice is investigating the company on suspicion of Unfair Trade Practices Act violations. Multiple state health departments, as well as a coalition of regional Better Business Bureau offices, are looking into the company.

