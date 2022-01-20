Center for COVID Control under investigation after USA TODAY reporter starts asking questions

A nationwide chain of coronavirus testing sites known as the Center for COVID Control is facing increasing scrutiny as details emerge about the company and its primary laboratory, now under investigation by state and federal officials.

The company and its partner lab, Doctors Clinical Lab, provide "inaccurate and deceptive" test result information and have fraudulently reported negative test results, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office alleged in a consumer-protection lawsuit.

The Illinois-based Center for COVID Control launched in 2020 and, at its peak, was operating more than 300 testing sites across at least 26 states, processing about 80,000 tests a day, according to the company.

The sites have the lowest rating the Better Business Bureau can give a business, and dozens of people across 18 states have reported concerns about the sites to USA TODAY.

The company and lab are under investigation by the Illinois Attorney General's Office and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Oregon Department of Justice is also investigating the company on suspicion of Unfair Trade Practices Act violations.

Center for COVID Control and its lab 'fraudulently reported negative test results,' Minnesota complaint says

•••

They got rich off 'COVID money' and flaunted it. Now they're under investigation.

•••

Federal authorities investigate lab, misconduct claims tied to Center for COVID Control

•••

Center for COVID Control's testing sites to 'pause' as authorities in 2 states shut down centers

•••

Center for COVID Control under investigation by Oregon DOJ, Better Business Bureau

•••

What's the Center for COVID Control? Questionable sites spotlight nation's thirst for quick testing

•••

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Center for COVID Control coronavirus testing sites under investigation