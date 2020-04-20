The Center for Health Affairs and Ascend Innovations Announce Strategic Partnership

CLEVELAND, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Essentials Group, a business affiliate of The Center for Health Affairs, and Ascend Innovations announced a newly formed business partnership designed for strategic collaboration, innovation and delivery of services and solutions that will impact healthcare and community health across Ohio and beyond. The partnership provides an opportunity for each organization to lean into each other's strengths and expertise, to scale innovation, and to solve complex multi-stakeholder challenges.

Ascend Innovations is a business affiliate of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA), an organization with 29 member hospitals across the 11-county Dayton Region. The Center's membership includes 36 member hospitals across 9 northeast Ohio counties in addition to the national client footprint of their business affiliates CHAMPS Group Purchasing and CHAMPS Oncology.

"Our partnership promises to create greater opportunities for shared learnings and synergies that will benefit our communities," said The Center's CEO and President Brian Lane. Marty Larson, Ascend CEO added that "Both organizations understand the nuances and complexities involved to generate meaningful action for improved community health."

With mutual goals of improving community health, collaborative efforts in launching digital tools that are successful in the Dayton region here in northeast Ohio will be a key focus of the respective organizations. GetHelpNow, a mobile application developed by the team at Ascend, provides access to mental health and addiction treatment providers in Montgomery County, Ohio. "The Center has done phenomenal work in Cuyahoga County through our collaborative efforts with the Northeast Ohio Opioid Consortium," said Yolandi Myers, senior vice president at The Center. "Community Solution apps such as GetHelpNow show tremendous promise in forwarding the strategic objectives of our member programming and our overall mission of impacting the health of our community here in the greater Cleveland area, but also across the nation."

About The Center for Health Affairs: With a rich history as the nation's first regional hospital association, The Center for Health Affairs has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community.

About Ascend Innovations: Ascend is a life science company focused on developing technology that solves unmet needs in health and human performance. Ascend is owned by three major hospital networks in the Dayton area: Premier Health, Kettering Health Network, and Dayton Children's through the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA). Ascend's multi-disciplinary team combines the insights of data science with the intuition of design thinking to produce transformative solutions in healthcare, local communities, and commercial applications.

To learn more about this partnership and other ways The Center and Ascend can support your organization, please contact Yolandi Myers, 216-577-8006

