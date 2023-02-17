Center for Investigation of Crime of Aggression against Ukraine will begin work in July

Consequences of Russian shelling of Kherson region, January 26

“We have started the process,” said European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders during a press conference in Brussels.

“The tribunal is the second step, and the first one is collecting evidence of the crime of aggression and its structuring by prosecutors.”

“So, we put forward the idea of creating an International Center for the Investigation of Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine,” he added.

“It will be fully operational from July this year”

According to Reynders, the center will work together with the joint investigation team created with the participation of 6 EU member states, Ukraine, and with the support of the International Criminal Court. Its goal is to collect and preserve evidence for future trials.

On. Feb. 17, Dutch PM Mark Rutte visited Kyiv, where he said that his government, in cooperation with the International Criminal Court, will send two additional forensic investigative missions to Ukraine within a year, to gather evidence of Russian war crimes.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine