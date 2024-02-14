The Center at Midland receives $3,000 grant for youth outreach programs

MIDLAND ― A local nonprofit will see an expansion of its youth development programs after receiving a new donation from an energy company.

Vistra, the owner of electric retail company Dynegy, announced that it has donated $3,000 to The Center in Midland to support its outreach programs aimed at supporting local children and teenagers. The grant funds will be used to serve around 90 students in the region who consistently use the organization's meal access programs, educational support services and counseling.

“We are beyond grateful for the support of Vistra/Dynegy,” said Jen Miller, executive director ofThe Center. “On behalf of the lives of so many beautiful children and families, their generositywill impact, thank you!”

The Center at Midland offers several services for the surrounding community, including outreach programs such as a food bank and thrift shop. Their afterschool program offers several enrichment classes, teaching students skills in everything from STEM and the fine arts to boxing and cooking.

The donation is part of a series of grants totaling $10,000 that Dynegy is awarding to nonprofits in Beaver, Butler and Washington counties. The energy company has provided grants to several local organizations in recent years, including New Brighton's Crop and Kettle, Ambridge's Center for Hope and Aliquippa's Uncommon Grounds Cafe.

“The Center in Midland is everything you want in a community service organization. They do it all, and they make such a huge impact on the lives they touch,” said Colin Fitzsimmons, director of government affairs for Vistra. “We’re proud to partner with an organization that is doing everything in its power to strengthen its community and help individuals and families overcome challenges.”

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: The Center at Midland receives grant for youth outreach programs