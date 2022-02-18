🌱 Center Moriches-Eastport Daily: Luchacubano's + Missing Teen

Good day, people of Center Moriches-Eastport! It's me, Diane Witek, your host of the Center Moriches-Eastport Daily.

First, today's weather:

A snow shower in the p.m. High: 41, low: 17.

Here are the top stories today in Center Moriches-Eastport:

If you have ever eaten in local Miami, you will immediately fall in love with the Cuban food. Luchacubano's ambiance and Cuban-inspired menu is just that, inspired by Marc LaMaina's trip to Miami! One big addition to the Lucharitos repertoire is a full breakfast menu served with Cuban coffee. “It’s like food you’d get in Cuba — in the non-tourist section,” LaMaina said. Enjoy the Cuban - Miami vibe! (Northforker) Police seek teen missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead. Aaron Beatty, 17, 5-9, 140 lbs., brown eyes, straight brown hair. He may be in the Mastic area. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 631-727-4500. (Riverhead Patch) Nikki Naylor, a Cassone Leasing Inc. employee, was accused of making over $70K of unauthorized charges with a company credit card. Police were called in and found a NYS unlicensed loaded 9MM Smith Wesson handgun in her truck. Naylor, 58, of Van Buren, was charged with Grand Larceny 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree. (smithtownmatters.com)

The Suffolk County Historical Society posted a 1920s advertisement for a Ku Klux Klan meeting as their photo of the week. Southampton Historical Museum posted similar photos. "I want to find out what was going through everyone's mind to decide to post something like this," Eastern Long Island NAACP President Lawrence Street said. Both historical societies took down the post and the Suffolk County Historical Society apologized. But Street said it should not have happened in the first place. (News 12 Bronx)



Today in Center Moriches-Eastport:



A Year of Firsts TAKE HOME - Ages Birth-Not yet 2 years old - CMZ101 (Center Moriches). (10 a.m.)

A Year of Firsts IN PERSON - Ages Birth-Not Yet 2 years old - CMJ101 (Center Moriches). (10 a.m.)

Dungeons & Dragons(Center Moriches) - Center Moriches Free Public Library. (Noon)

Story continues

From my notebook:

Suffolk County Sheriff: "Sheriff Toulon was the Keynote Speaker at the Corrections USA Conference in Las Vegas this week. The Sheriff shared his insights on how his administration has and continues to confront the challenges of COVID-19, assaults on staff driven..." (Instagram) (Website)

Eastport Animal Hospital: "Lola would not sit still for picture but we able to get a good one! Great job Lola!" 💕 (Facebook) (Website)

Center Moriches Free Public Library: "Check out a book from our gardening themed display, and don't forget to grab some organic seed packets from our Seed Library while you're here! #cmorlibrary #seedlibrary #centermoriches" (Facebook) (Website)

Center Moriches Free Public Library: "We'd like to give a big thank you to Officers Frank, Stacey and Heidi from the COPE officer program at the 7th Precinct! They joined us for Storytime today and the kids had a blast! Suffolk County Police Department" (Facebook) (Website)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

The Laramie Project. The North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Sound Ave., Mattituck. (Feb. 25)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (Feb. 28)

Get A ‘Taste Of Paradise’ During This Exclusive Event At Atlantis. (Feb. 28)

Add your event.

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – More Than A Cyclist, A Hero! (Details)

Stressed out caring for a loved one with memory issues? (Details)

Add your announcement.

Job listings:

Loving the Center Moriches-Eastport Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe.

Get your local business listed in front of readers.

Send me a news tip or suggestion at diane.witek@patch.com.

Thanks for following along and staying informed! See you all tomorrow for your next update.

— Diane Witek

About me: Impassioned Writer, Website Designer, Social Media Marketer and newly proclaimed Baker. Lover of nature and animals of all kinds.

This article originally appeared on the Center Moriches-Eastport Patch