🌱 Center Moriches-Eastport Daily: SC Sheriffs Capture Fugitive

According to Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, a "Fugitive from justice" was brought into custody. Sean Healy, 36, was wanted on two warrants: one for disseminating obscene or intimate images of a person and one for possession of dangerous drugs both out of Cumberland County, Toulon said. The arrest is the result of a month's long investigation involving the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office warrant bureau and domestic violence unit, and authorities in Pennsylvania."(Center Moriches-Eastport Patch) "Sheriff Toulon met with new Suffolk County Police Commissioner, Rodney Harrison, to discuss how the Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department can work together to achieve their goals for the future of Suffolk County. Sheriff Toulon looks forward to an ongoing partnership with Commissioner Harrison to reduce crime and increase public safety for the people of Suffolk County." (Instagram) On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul said she is "cautiously optimistic" that hospitalizations are beginning to plateau after the holiday COVID-19 surge. However, she announced that she is seeking to require all hospital health care workers to receive a booster shot. New York was the first state to mandate vaccinations for health care workers, and now, Hochul said that effort will continue with her efforts to require that health care workers be boosted within two weeks of eligibility, with no test-out option and only medical exemptions. (East Hampton Patch)

Saturday Play Hooray! IN PERSON - Ages birth - not yet in Kindergarten - CMJ115 (Siblings Welcome) (Center Moriches). (9:45 a.m.)

Suffolk County Sheriff: "Have you seen Samantha Angona? Contact the Suffolk County Sheriff's Warrant Squad at (631) 853-5697 or email: SCSOINVESTIGATIVESERVICES@suffolkcountyny.gov. #FugitiveFriday, #SCSO, #SuffolkSheriff." (Instagram)

Suffolk County Sheriff: "DON'T MAKE THE STORM "RUFF" ON YOUR FOUR-LEGGED FRIENDS.Many people believe that because their pets have a coat of fur they are able to withstand the cold better than humans. This is not the case." (Instagram)

Center Moriches Free Public Library: "The Friends of the Library invite you to donate to our scholarship to support the high school seniors of 2022. Please make checks payable to The Friends of the Library Scholarship Fund and mail to: The Friends of the Library Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 704, Center Moriches, New York 11934. Your donation is greatly appreciated! Eligible students can apply for the scholarship at https://bit.ly/3FRn10O. #cmorlibrary, #friendsofthelibrary, #centermorichesscholarship." (Facebook)

