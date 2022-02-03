🌱 Center Moriches-Eastport Daily: Shots In Shirley + 2nd Charged

Good day, neighbors! It's me again, Diane Witek, your host of the Center Moriches-Eastport Daily.

First, today's weather:

Rain mixing with sleet. High: 44, low: 21.

A man was shot in a residential area of Shirley and three homes were struck during an argument on Wednesday night, Suffolk police said. At about 6 p.m., two men got into an argument on Floyd Road North, near Hampton Avenue, when one of them shot the other and "bullets also struck three nearby houses," police said.The victim went to a hospital where he received "treatment of non-life threatening injuries," police said. (Patch) A second man has been arrested and charged in the Christmas Day shooting death of a Southampton man in his home, police said. According to Suffolk County Police, following an investigation by homicide squad detectives and Southampton Town Police, a second man was arrested in connection with the shooting of Steven Byrnes, 53, of Roses Grove Road on Dec. 25.Dangelo Soto, 21, of Brentwood, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree burglary, police said. (Patch) The annual HarborFrost festival, "Sag Harbor Village’s answer to the winter blues, returns after its obligatory COVID-19 hiatus to shine its light ever brighter during this cold, dark time of year. Now in its 11th incarnation, familiar attractions return, new outdoor events have been added, and the community is eagerly anticipating their chance to safely commune on Saturday, Feb. 5, 1–6 p.m.," said Dan's Papers. (Dan's Papers)

Center Moriches Fire Department: "At 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday, the Center Moriches Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Senix Avenue. Upon arrival, the Chief advised fire was coming from the 2nd floor window of the house." (Facebook) (Website)

Moriches Bay Little League: "CATCH us this weekend! Don't forget that WINTER CLINICS begin this Sunday, Feb. 6! Softball (all ages): 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tball & AA: Noon-1:00 p.m. AAA & Majors: 1-2:00 p.m. Please bring your glove/mitt." (Facebook) (Website)

Center Moriches Free Public Library: "Stop by our library’s Artist Alley and view the talented works of late local artist Doris Nickerson, on display for the entire month of February. #cmorlibrary, #CMLibraryArt." (Facebook) (Website)

Eastport Animal Hospital: "Feb. 3 is Doggy Date Night! How will you be celebrating?" (Facebook) (Website)

Center Moriches Free Public Library: "Reminder: If your 2021 gross income is $73,000 or less, you may qualify to Free File through the @NYSTaxDept. With the Free File software, you can electronically prepare and file your federal and state personal income tax returns for free." (Facebook) (Website)

Center Moriches Free Public Library: "Celebrate the pioneers, leaders, and innovators within the Black community by reviewing this film collection curated for Black History Month: https://bit.ly/3AR1F1Z. All you need is your library card! Download the #Kanopy app today." (Facebook) (Website)

The Laramie Project. At The North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Sound Ave., Mattituck. (Feb. 25)

Audition Notice. The North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Sound Ave., Mattituck. (Feb. 28)

