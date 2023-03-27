Center named for former Supervisor Ramirez to offer programs for victims she championed

Former Supervisor Carmen Ramirez

The County of Ventura has entered into an agreement to buy a building for a center named after former Supervisor Carmen Ramirez that will focus on crime victims whose needs she championed.

The supervisor who died in August recognized that undocumented individuals, migrant farmworkers and indigenous populations were especially susceptible to being victims of crime, county officials said when they announced the agreement early this month.

Many don't report crimes due to language and cultural barriers, which prevents them from receiving counseling, financial assistance and justice, county officials say.

The center expected to open next year will bring together law enforcement, legal services and nonprofit groups known to Latino communities in one prominent location in the 500 block of A Street in downtown Oxnard.

The city's population include large numbers of agricultural workers. They are susceptible to missing out on programs for crime victims because of cultural, language, geographic and economic barriers, said Mike Jump, chief deputy district attorney.

County officials said the two-story building will be purchased for $4.1 million contingent on an environmental review, approval of a 30-day escrow and approval by the Ventura County Board of Supervisors. Jump said the county is purchasing the structure for what's being called the "Carmen Ramirez Family Justice Center" from United Staffing Associates, a temporary employee service.

It will be the county's second such center, following one that opened in 2019 in Ventura. Jump said 80% of the people who come to the Ventura center are victims of domestic violence, with the rest reporting sexual assault, child and elder abuse, human trafficking and hate crimes. He expects about the same mix at the Oxnard location.

About 35% of the people using the services at the Ventura location live in Oxnard, so it made sense to locate one in the city to reach more of the underserved population, Jump said.

District Attorney Erik Nasarenko named the center in honor of Ramirez, calling it a lasting tribute to her efforts to improve the lives of Oxnard residents, especially crime victims.

Ramirez served on the Oxnard City Council for 10 years and on the Board of Supervisors for close to two before she died at 73 after being struck by a large pickup truck while walking in Oxnard. She also was a longtime advocate for the environment and an attorney.

Ramirez operated her campaign headquarters for both the city council and the Board of Supervisors in the building that will house the justice center.

"There's sort of a serendipity to it," Jump said.

Her former chief of staff, Robert O'Riley, said Ramirez spent most of her career fighting for the needs of the groups the center will help.

"Social justice was one of her top priorities," he said.

