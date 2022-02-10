New center for race and justice at University of Florida hosts inaugural lecture

The University of Florida's Law Race and Crime Center for Justice will host an inaugural winter lecture on Feb. 24 featuring a renowned professor with expertise in how the criminal justice system affects families of color.

Dorothy Roberts, professor from the University of Pennsylvania Carey law school, will lecture on the topic "Torn Apart: How the child welfare system collaborates with the criminal punishment system to police black families."

The Race, Crime and Justice Center opened during the fall semester at the University of Florida and is directed by Professor Katheryn Russell-Brown.

"The center is set up to be a clearing house for all of race crime scholarships, policy work, and we focus on criminal legal policies, theories, applications of these frameworks that surround race and crime," said Vanessa Miller a postdoctoral associate student with the RCCJ.

Miller said the RCCJ wanted to Dorothy Roberts to speak here because of her scholarship.

"Her scholarship directly focuses on race and crime and children and families and how that's really important to the director and she wants to make sure that that is a central focus of the RCCJ," Miller said.

The event starts at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in Holland Hall room 382. Those who want to join in can register though Zoom.

