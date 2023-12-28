Center at Sixth receives Wells Fargo grant to help foster Black-owned businesses

Center at Sixth, a business incubator planned for the heart of a historically Black neighborhood in Des Moines, has received a $700,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help revitalize the once thriving community.

The historic Center Street neighborhood, stretching from 15th Street to Keosauqua Way, was once filled with thriving Black-owned businesses, including grocery stores, hotels, jazz clubs, restaurants, and doctors’ and dentists’ offices. It was cleared out in the late 1950s to make way for Interstate 235 and urban renewal.

“When [the interstate] was built, that population was essentially displaced to Sixth Avenue,” said Marquas Ashworth, president of Ashworth Development and the founder of Center at Sixth.

More: Center Street neighborhood, once a hub of Black culture in Des Moines, gets historic marker

Ashworth said the partnership with Wells Fargo is more than just a donation. The foundation is interested in finding ways to assist the leadership of Center at Sixth as well.

Mock ups for Center at Sixth, which is expected to open in fall 2024.

“One of the things that made the conversation with Wells Fargo so impactful was that they understood this project beyond just making the donation,” Ashworth said. "They weren't just looking to throw some cash."

Laura Howe, a regional banking executive for Wells Fargo, said in a statement that she wished the center had been open for the holiday season.

“Small businesses add life and joy to our neighborhoods,” Howe said. "We’re committed to helping them succeed financially.”

How will the incubator work?

Ashworth said the location of Center at Sixth, which is expected to open in fall 2024, will not only help target business owners of color. It will also be anchored around two permanent businesses: Des Moines Distilling, the city's first public craft distillery, and another business that has yet to be announced.

“We’ll be able to — especially with the support of Wells Fargo and how they plan on supporting us long term — we estimate we'll be able to incubate thousands of businesses a year,” Ashworth said.

Through test runs with businesses like Nadia La Baker and Jambo African Cuisine, Ashworth expects to be able to help business owners make the median income of the 6th Avenue Corridor, which he said is roughly $30,000, in a matter of months.

More: 2 Black-owned businesses find success with Center @ Sixth incubator, months before it breaks ground

“When you look at a single mom of three, that can double her income in a five-, six-month span. That's transformative,” Ashworth said. “We’ve watched people pay for their kids to go to college and buy houses just in a year of test-running the programming.”

Ashworth, creator of Ziyad Rye small-batch whiskey, said he expects the anchor tenants to act as mentors and further supplement the resources available to business owners at the center.

Mock ups for planned Center at Sixth, which has received a $700,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation.

“We're gonna help you grow your business, and then we'll give you the money for it — that's the type of pathway I'm trying to set up,” Ashworth said.

The center is intended to be a starting ground for business owners and creatives alike, with tenants cycling out as they become established.

Ashworth said the center will be working with the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families, a resource and education center based in Des Moines that represents roughly 2,000 businesses.

Mock ups for Center at Sixth, a business incubator planned for the heart of a historically Black neighborhood in Des Moines.

According to Ashworth, Center at Sixth has also been drawing attention from out of state business owners who are interested in the revitalization efforts.

“I'm looking at the 6th Avenue Corridor like it could be the epicenter of Black growth and business, and this is an exciting milestone for it,” Ashworth said.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Business incubator Center at Sixth receives $700K Wells Fargo grant