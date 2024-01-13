Center Street NE, High Street NE intersection closed after crash involving a pedestrian

Salem Police said Friday evening that the intersection of Center Street NE and High Street NE could be closed for several hours due to a crash involving a pedestrian.

The intersection of Center Street NE and High Street NE is closed Friday night due to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Salem Police.

Emergency dispatch received a call at 4:56 p.m. and an individual was transported to the hospital for treatment of "significant" injuries, Salem Police spokesperson Angela Hedrick said.

Salem Police's traffic team is conducting an investigation and the intersection likely will be closed for several hours, Hedrick said. Drivers should find an alternate route.

This story will be updated.

