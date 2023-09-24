Center Twp. man accused of running illegal puppy mill gets hearing pushed back

The pre-trial hearing for a Crown Point-area man accused of operating an illegal puppy mill operation in violation of his probation for similar crimes in Lake County in 2017 has been postponed.

Police raided Stevce Rajcinoski’s Rensselaer pole barn and Center Township home on May 25. Rajcinoski was set to appear in Lake County on Sept. 29 for a pretrial hearing regarding the revocation of his probation for the 2017 incident, but that hearing has been moved to Nov. 20.

In Jasper County, Rajcinoski is charged with 41 counts of animal cruelty, all Level 6 felonies, and one count each of practicing veterinary medicine without a license and failing to register as a commercial breeder, both misdemeanors. During the raid, detectives discovered one mountain dog, seven American bullies, 29 French bulldogs, three dead puppies and one decomposed canine in a retention pond, according to court documents.

Rajcinoski originally was represented by Crown Point Attorney Paul Stracci, who was his attorney for the initial charges in 2017 as well. Stracci was replaced by Schererville Attorney Mark Gruenhagen in June. Gruenhagen was replaced in September by Merrillville Attorney Brian Woodward.

In August the court ordered the animals confiscated in the May raid to be relinquished to authorities.

Rajcinoski has entered a plea of not guilty.

He remains held in the Lake County Jail without bond on probation violations in the 2017 case, which now also includes the latest charges in Jasper County. Bond in the Jasper County case was set at $3,500.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Lake County Sheriff’s Detective Cory House said an anonymous tip and another from a Tractor Supply Store employee both reporting suspicious purchases made by Rajcinoski of large quantities of animal feed, dog food and veterinary supplies including puppy vaccinations and medicine for kennel cough that led police to investigate.

House, in the court documents, said that during the search of Rajcinoski’s Center Township home May 25, he discovered in a closet in the master bathroom multiple letters from the American Kennel Club with registration certificates for canines dating from 2020 to 2023. Those documents along with others from the Kennel Club were confiscated. At the time of the search, there were two canines at the Lake County property.

A subsequent search in Rensselaer a couple hours after the search in Center Township revealed what appeared to be more than 30 dogs in cages in a pole barn on the property. Some of the cages appeared to have food and water while others did not, according to the documents.

The three deceased puppies were wrapped in surgical paper and found under a stairwell, the documents continued.

Indiana Board certified veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Strasser was on the scene and helped evaluate the dogs. According to court records, Strasser said multiple dogs were found to have scarring from Cesarean sections performed on them.

“One canine still had pieces of thread lodged in her skin,” according to the probable cause affidavit. There were no veterinary records or records of veterinarian C-sections performed on the dogs found at either location, the document continued.

At the time of the tips, Rajcinoski already had a petition to revoke his probation filed Aug. 30 by Lake County Probation after a home visit July 27 found he had five canines in his possession in violation of the special condition of his probation that allows him to own only two. An initial petition to revoke probation was filed in August related to this violation, according to court records. Additional petitions to revoke probation now have been filed relating to the Jasper County charges.

In 2017, Rajcinoski was charged with 11 counts of felony animal mutilation and 72 counts of animal neglect following a raid on his Center Township home where dozens of dogs were confiscated, according to court documents, which also revealed he had performed C-section surgery on some of the dogs.