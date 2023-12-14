Center Twp. police officer charged in death of Industry man Ken Vinyard

A Center Township police officer is charged in the death of Kenneth Vinyard, a “good Samaritan” from Industry killed at the scene of a Walmart parking lot shooting last year.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office on Wednesday charged Patrolman John Hawk, 37, with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and more for his role in Vinyard’s death on Nov. 6, 2022. A grand jury recommended the charges following months of testimony.

After witnessing a shooting in the parking lot of Center Township’s Walmart Plaza last year, Vinyard, 48, approached a police officer to provide possible evidence for the case.

Prosecutors said Hawk – an off-duty officer in plain clothes – confronted Vinyard and pulled him away from the officer.

Shortly after, as Hawk and Vinyard were standing, Hawk allegedly struck Vinyard in the chest while performing a leg-sweep maneuver, knocking Vinyard to the ground. The Industry man struck his head on asphalt and died that night. Beaver County medical examiners determined blunt force head trauma and associated stress contributed to Vinyard’s death by exacerbating his cardiovascular disease.

During the interaction, Hawk failed to identify himself as a police officer and didn’t provide law enforcement credentials, according to the AG’s office. Witnesses did not hear or see Hawk attempt to arrest Vinyard, and prosecutors said Center Township’s police department policy did not give Hawk the authority to arrest Vinyard at the time.

Further investigation revealed Vinyard “was compliant with orders to back away from the investigating officer, was not aggressive, and did not pose a physical threat to Hawk or anyone else,” according to the AG’s office. “On-duty officers testified that Hawk was asked to only secure the scene perimeter, noting that Hawk did not have police credentials displayed and did not announce himself as police.”

The grand jury found no legal justification for Hawk’s use of force against Vinyard.

Hawk is also charged with perjury related to his grand jury testimony.

“This sworn officer’s actions caused the death of a man who did not present a threat of any kind on the day in question,” said Attorney General Michelle Henry. “Law enforcement officers take an oath to protect and serve, and a badge does not permit any officer to break the laws they are trusted to uphold.”

After his death, Vinyard’s family said he was a spirited, good-natured man who would “give you the shirt off his back.” Vinyard's estate and Center Township in May reached a nearly $1 million agreement to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier earlier this year referred the decision to prosecute to the state due to a conflict of interest, citing Hawk as a part-time employee of his office as a member of the Beaver County SWAT team.

Hawk was arraigned Wednesday; his bail was set at $200,000. A preliminary hearing for the case is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 10.

