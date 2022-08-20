Center Twp. shooting suspect sought in Pittsburgh

.

CENTER TWP. ‒ Police are searching in the Pittsburgh area for a man accused of shooting two people Saturday morning in the township.

Center Township police posted a message on its Facebook social media page alerting the community that the shooter was seen fleeing in a white Dodge mini-van from Cedar Ridge Estates off Chapel Road. The two people shot were taken to local hospitals for treatment. A condition report has not been released.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Suspect sought in Pittsbugh for Center Twp. shooting