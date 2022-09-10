Center for Women and Families hosting domestic violence awareness events

Sep. 9—SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Center for Women and Families has scheduled awareness events amid an uptick in need for domestic violence and sexual assault services in the area.

At least three events are planned involving The Center's outreach location in Jeffersonville.

"We have the 'Speak Their Names' event, which is over in Kentucky, because we serve people on both sides of the bridge," said The Center's Prevention Coordinator Jane Burnell. "We will speak the names of all the people we know of who have been murdered by their intimate partners in the past year or so."

That event will focus on victims in both Indiana and Kentucky. It's planned for Jefferson Square Park in Louisville from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 5.

At least four people have died in Southern Indiana this year in domestic-violence related cases.

Police said Jasmine Andrews was killed at a home along Kerry Ann Way in Jeffersonville on Feb. 17. Her ex-husband, Jessey Andrews, is facing a murder charge in her death.

Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Bennett Lewis was shot and killed in Sellersburg on April 1. Her child and another minor were in the home at the time. Her husband, Mac Lewis, is facing a murder charge in her death as well as attempted murder and three criminal recklessness with a weapon charges.

Brandee Douglass, and bystander Lorin Yelle, were shot and killed at a Circle K gas station in New Albany on April 4. Douglass' husband, Cherok Douglass, is charged with murder in both cases.

The Center will hold the Communities Walk Free From DV event at noon on Oct. 7 at the Big Four Station in Jeffersonville.

"We're going to meet at the shelter house right by where you can cross the bridge," Burnell said, adding that people are able to make signs for the event and there will be supplies. "And then we will walk with our signs across the bridge to bring awareness to Domestic Violence Awareness Month."

After that, The Center will participate in Harvest Homecoming activities, including Kids Day at the Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bicentennial Park in New Albany on Oct. 8.

Chalk the Walk 2022 starts on Oct. 18.

"We are asking community partners, community members and anyone with a piece of chalk and a sidewalk to write supportive messages to survivors," Burnell said.

Burnell said there's been an uptick in interest and need for things like The Center's support groups as people have come out of COVID-19 isolation.