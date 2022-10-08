Center for Women and Families hosts awareness event in Jeffersonville

Oct. 7—JEFFERSONVILLE — A group gathered Friday afternoon in Jeffersonville to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in the region.

The Center for Women and Families hosted its Communities Walk Free from DV event at Big Four Station Park, where people made signs to support victims and walked on the Big Four Bridge in solidarity.

"So to kick off our Domestic Violence Awareness Month we just are making posters with some statistics and just awareness about the prevalence of domestic violence," said Jane Burnell, The Center's Supervisor of Southern Indiana Programs, adding more events are planned. "There will be a table at Harvest Homecoming, then we are doing Chalk The Walk on October 18."

Southern Indiana businesses are encouraged to write supportive messages with chalk on the sidewalk on that day.

"I think that's really important, that people think domestic violence is important enough and they come here," she said.

Burnell said one in four women and one in five men experience intimate partner violence.

That's why it was important for people to attend Friday's event.

"I have two daughters and I think it's important for men to be out in the community showing support," said Kyle Ziegler. "I think it's important to me, that me as a man, that women do see men out here and recognize that we understand that there are issues. And (we) want to be advocates for them if we can."

Ziegler and Sabira Becirovic both work for First Financial Bank. Becirovic said financial health is part of healthy relationships and it's important to attend these kind of community events.

"We live in 2022 and I can't believe this is still happening," Becirovic said. "So we definitely want to empower people if they're in a violent situation to come out and seek assistance and utilize the resources our city has to provide."

Some people traveled from hours away to attend Communities Walk Free from DV.

Story continues

Monica Ku is a survivor of domestic violence and came to Jeffersonville from Bowling Green, Kentucky with her daughter Marisol Perez Ku for the walk.

"(I came) to have her feel supported," Perez Ku said. "And to help her out. To have our voices heard, there's a lot of violence going in this world that needs to stop."

Ku said she agrees.

"We need to spread what is going on," she said. "Because otherwise it's just staying the same problems."