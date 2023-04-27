Center for Women and Families raise awareness on Big Four Bridge

Apr. 26—JEFFERSONVILLE — The Center for Women and Families held a walk on Wednesday at the Big Four Bridge to raise awareness about sexual assault and violence while raising support for victims.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and to bring attention to the month as well as the prevalence of sexual violence to the communities, the branch in Jeffersonville worked with the Louisville chapter to spread awareness.

Staff, clients and those who wanted to show support for the cause on the Jeffersonville side of the bridge met and walked to the middle of the Big Four and met the staff and supporters from the Louisville side.

"We're going to meet in the middle to have the sense of unity," said Jane Burnell, Center for Women and Families' supervisor of Southern Indiana programs.

Anyone who wanted to help spread awareness was welcomed to make a sign, write a message on the sidewalk and walk with the group to show their support to the cause.

Those who have experienced sexual violence or intimate partner violence at any point in their lifetime can get help from The Center for Women and Families, Burnell said.

"The center opened my eyes up and told me a little bit about what domestic violence was," said Hannah Faulkenburg, a client with the center. "I only have one more meeting with the center and then I graduate from the program."

The walk was very meaningful to Faulkenburg because of her experience with sexual assault.

"The walk itself brings awareness because it's kind of a hush-hush situation," Faulkenburg said.

She feels that not many people talk about sexual assault, but being able to bring awareness to the subject is something that is important to her.

"It is something that needs to be talked about because it is something that happens very, very often, way too often," Faulkenburg said.

Faulkenburg is training to become an advocate for the center so she will be able to help and support people who were survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Story continues

"Being an advocate is a lot of things," said Monica Little, the center's lead community advocate. "It means that you are going to do the very best that you can to assist your client in all ways."

Ways that advocates help their clients include getting them the resources they need, finding support groups for them and more.

Becoming an advocate is something that has been empowering and makes Faulkenburg proud.

"I'm a single mom to a little girl, so it makes me happy because it makes me feel like my daughter can look up to me one day," Faulkenburg said. "I just want to make her proud."

Becoming a client and going through the program as well as becoming an advocate for the center has helped Faulkenburg better herself and become a better mother for her daughter.

The Center for Women and Families is a free and confidential service that provides help to anyone and everyone who needs it.

"That includes males, LGBTQIA+, anyone and everyone," Little said. "We know there is domestic violence in same sex couples that males experience as well."