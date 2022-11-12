Centerburg man arrested after shootout with Bucyrus police

Bucyrus police attempted to stop this silver Honda SUV on West Charles Street when the driver opened fire at officers on Friday. Nobody was injured in the exchange of bullets but one round struck the SUV driver's silver helmet, police said.

A 38-year-old Centerburg man is in custody after opening fire at two Bucyrus police officers, who returned fire, striking the suspect in his helmet and prompting him to "quickly surrender" on Friday, according to the Bucyrus Police Department.

No one was injured in the Bucyrus incident, police said Saturday.

Bucyrus police had been searching for a suspect after a shooting in Morrow County at 4:16 p.m. in which at least one person was injured. The suspect vehicle reportedly had fled northbound, Capt. Tom Walker, Public Information Officer for the Bucyrus Police Department, said Saturday in a news release.

Bucyrus police were "scouring the city" when at 4:35 p.m. they spotted a silver Honda SUV in the 100 block of East Charles Street with what appeared to be recent bullet damage to the rear of the vehicle.

The suspect was wearing a silver helmet and held a rifle in his lap, police said.

Shot at officers before they could get into position

Police attempted a felony traffic stop in the 200 block of West Charles Street but the suspect, identified as Jacob Davidson, started shooting at the officers before they could get into position, Walker said.

One officer was able to get out of the cruiser and return fire, and a single bullet hit the suspect's helmet "causing him to take cover in his front seat and quickly surrender to officers," the news release stated.

Davidson was taken into custody without further incident and was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded two rifles, magazines and ammunition, and the silver helmet with a single bullet hole in it.

The SUV's driver-side headrest had a thick block of wood attached for what appeared to be added protection for the suspect, according to the news release.

“This investigation is just beginning. At this point we know very little about our suspect, other than he claimed to be a Marine veteran,” Walker said.

Evidence is being evaluated by BCI

Bucyrus police said Saturday they could not release information on how many rounds were fired or what charges the suspect is facing.

“While Mr. Davidson is the likely suspect from the Morrow County incident where someone was shot, we cannot confirm this until the evidence is evaluated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI),” Walker said, adding that there was no other suspect in the vehicle at the time of the incident in Bucyrus.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Bucyrus EMS assisted at the scene. BCI is handling the investigation into the shooting.

“Make no mistake, this was a terrifying event,” Walker said. “Our community came very close to losing two police officers today. By the grace of God, sound tactics, excellent training, and good judgement prevailed.”

He described the officers’ actions as being “nothing short of heroic.”

'Our community, citizens are safer'

“Thanks to brave officers’ willingness to stand in the gap for our community, citizens are safer, and the suspect is in jail,” Walker added.

Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer said, “I’m very proud of all of Bucyrus PD’s employees. Officers and dispatchers handled this difficult incident professionally.”

Bucyrus police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the detective bureau at 419-562-1006.

