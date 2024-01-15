CenterPoint details extreme cold plans after Christmas Eve 2022 issues, state violations

Jan. 14—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Extreme cold on Christmas Eve 2022 resulted in more than 100 calls to area emergency agencies over carbon monoxide or natural gas-related issues.

That incident led to a state investigation that netted four safety violations against CenterPoint energy. The company disputed one of the findings, but ultimately conceded fault over the incident.

With temperatures plummeting in Southern Indiana this week, CenterPoint officials say the utility has made preparations to handle the frigid conditions.

"With temperatures dropping, the company is focused on safety and service reliability while continuously preparing for seasonal weather events like extreme cold," a CenterPoint spokesperson said Friday in response to questions about energy reliability and safety for Southern Indiana customers.

Last February, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission's Pipeline Safety Division found that CenterPoint committed four safety violations during the 2022 incident.

The IURC found CenterPoint failed to heat the liquid propane it was mixing with natural gas to the proper temperature.

The calls related to carbon monoxide and gas exposure were reported in New Albany and Clarksville.

CenterPoint found through a third-party investigation that the issues were due to an incorrect mixture of gas at its Jeffersonville facility.

The Jeffersonville propane-air facility isn't in service this season, a CenterPoint spokesperson said Friday.

The company's preparations for periods of extreme cold temperatures includes, according to the spokesperson:

—Having additional staff ready to help maintain service reliability

—Ensuring available supply within the system to support customer usage

—Working with commercial and industrial customers who agree to temporarily switch to another fuel during peak usage.