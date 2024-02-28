Centerpoint Energy celebrates Career and Technical Education Month
Centerpoint Energy celebrates Career and Technical Education Month year-round by supporting schools that provide technical training
Centerpoint Energy celebrates Career and Technical Education Month year-round by supporting schools that provide technical training
Audi will fill the spot left empty by the TT with an electric sports car in the next five to 10 years. The model will be different than its predecessors.
Would having a Leap Year baby be annoying or "a conversation piece for life"? Here's what parents — and an ob-gyn who's dealt with "upset" patients — says.
FedEx signed a $205 million deal to be the naming-rights parter for Washington in 1999.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Developers are adopting AI-powered code generators -- services like GitHub Copilot and Amazon CodeWhisperer, along with open access models such as Meta's CodeLlama -- at an astonishing rate. Perceiving the demand for alternatives, AI startup Hugging Face several years ago teamed up with ServiceNow, the workflow automation platform, to create StarCoder, an open source code generator with a less restrictive license than some of the others out there.
The world's largest cryptocurrency is now within striking distance of its all-time high as investors turn increasingly bullish on bitcoin.
It remains to be seen if this year's layoff trends follow last year's, in which layoffs slowed down in the summer, before cuts began ramping up yet again toward the winter. Unfortunately, it also serves as a reminder of the deeply human impact of layoffs and how risk profiles could evolve from here. Below you’ll find a comprehensive list of all the known layoffs in tech that started last year, to be updated monthly.
It's been well documented that it's a rough time for the gaming industry, between widespread layoffs and several studio closures. But NetEase is bucking the trend to a degree. It's opening a new studio led by a former Call of Duty multiplayer designer.
The biggest news stories this morning: Which iPhone should you buy? Amazon accused of using AI to ‘replicate the voices’ of actors in Road House remake, Pokémon Legends: Z-A for Switch returns the series to Lumiose City.
Hardman caught one pass with the Jets. He caught the Super Bowl-winning pass with the Chiefs.
Ohtani finished his day with a home run, two RBI and a strikeout in three at-bats.
We've put together a list of the best credit cards for balance transfers that can help you pay down debt without immediately accruing more interest.
Women share how a lack of representation affected how they dressed and what they bought as teens.
Our crew put together their very first fantasy baseball mock draft of the season, making their picks for the first round — who's building a winner?
Love is in the air! These picks from Minted, Nordstrom and other retailers will celebrate the happy couple.
After an up-and-down rookie season, Pfaadt was a crucial part of Arizona’s World Series run and will be key to unlocking the rotation's potential in 2024.
There might be a method to the madness of Paul fighting a string of nobodies. Maybe.
Whirlpool will need some help from the housing market to put better numbers on the board.
A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has officially canceled the project, breaking the news to nearly 2,000 employees who had been working on it on Tuesday.
Chinese automaker BYD is eyeing rapid international expansion after becoming the world's top electric vehicle seller. Just don’t expect the EV maker to come to the US anytime soon.