CenterPoint Energy Foundation accepting grant applications

Feb. 1—The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is accepting applications for its first 2024 grant cycle through Feb. 16.

Funded separately and financially independent from the utility, the Foundation strives to be a catalyst in communities it serves by leveraging everyday opportunities and resources to build vibrancy in those communities.

The Foundation awards grants to eligible organizations and programs supporting community vitality and education. Priority consideration is given to programs serving low-to-moderate income families and under-resourced communities.

"As we reflect on the impact of the Foundation's funding in 2023, we are filled with renewed enthusiasm to continue building meaningful partnerships with our community stakeholders," said Alicia Dixon, director of community relations at CenterPoint Energy. "Our focus remains on investing in initiatives which enhance lives today and lay the groundwork for a better tomorrow. We invite eligible organizations to apply for a grant during our first cycle of funding for 2024."

In 2023, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation's commitment to community engagement and development was demonstrated through significant contributions, including more than 90,000 volunteer hours and the awarding of $14.8 million in grants across Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas.

Highlighting the scope and impact of this support through the Foundation's six-state footprint, some of the most notable projects of 2023 included:

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library (Indiana): In partnership with the State of Indiana, the Foundation provided a $725,000 grant to expand Dolly Parton's Imagination Library into four new counties and continued support for eight other counties. As a result of the Foundation's donations, more than 164,000 books were distributed in 2023.

For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Foundation. — Information provided