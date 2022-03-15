CenterPoint Energy to suspend disconnections through May amid high natural gas bills

Della Sandage holds up a protest sign from the median of Riverside Drive across from CenterPoint Energy in Downtown Evansville, Ind., Monday afternoon, Feb. 21, 2022. Sandage was calling for local government officials to put a stop to the high utility rates from the company.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Amid an outcry about high natural gas prices this winter, CenterPoint Energy announced Tuesday it would suspend disconnections through May 31.

In a news release, the company called the move "an effort to help customers needing payment assistance."

The prices for natural gas have risen around the globe, partly due to supply issues. A rate increase for area customers took effect in October, and advocates who spoke to the Courier & Press last month highlighted distribution fees on their bills that were often higher than the cost of natural gas itself.

The rising costs have led to protests at local government meetings led by members of the Facebook group Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy. Members pushed all nine Evansville City Council members to draft a letter last month encouraging CenterPoint to "set policies that provide more support and leniency for low-income and fixed-income customers.”

CenterPoint warned users last year that natural gas prices could almost double this winter. And according to residential bill surveys posted on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission website, that's come to pass.

CenterPoint measures natural gas usage through "therms," or units of heat. In January 2021, customers who used 100 therms in a month paid an average of $74.65. By January 2022, that average cost had risen to $133.57.

The news release states the company is "working on additional measures to assist customers." It says anyone who's having trouble paying can contact the Indiana Community Action Agency for information on how to enroll in the state's income-based bill-assistance program.

Customers can also contact CenterPoint at 1-800-227-1376 to discuss billing options.

