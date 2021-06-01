Centerpoint man faces drug charges after traffic stop

Jun. 1—A Centerpoint man faces multiple drug charges after a traffic stop by a Morgan County sheriff's deputy.

A deputy on patrol early Monday in the area of U.S. 231 and Alabama 36 in Lacey's Spring saw a vehicle traveling toward Huntsville in excess of 95 mph, according to the Sheriff's Office. The deputy stopped the vehicle in the area of Whitesburg Bridge and made contact with the driver, Lanard Ernesto Bonner, 25.

The office said that crack cocaine, about 3.3 ounces of marijuana, 2 grams of THC and a firearm were found during a search of the vehicle.

Bonner was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and he was booked at Morgan County Jail. The amount of his bail wasn't available.

