CenterPoint says natural gas bills could go down this winter, even as other increases loom

EVANSVILLE – After being battered with high natural gas bills in recent years, CenterPoint says Evansville customers could see those figures go down this winter.

The utility issued a news release Wednesday morning saying an average consumer could pay around $115 a month during the "heating season" of November through March. That's a 20% decrease from the $150 or so a typical customer paid last year, the release states.

CenterPoint usually defines average usage around 100 "therms," or units of heat, per month.

CenterPoint didn't say whether those figures included distribution and service charges, an extra expense that's sent bills soaring in recent years.

In 2021-22, residents saw a 271% increase in those charges, putting the utility's natural gas prices among the most expensive in the state. Natural gas rates dipped a bit the following year, but remained high compared to other state utilities. Evansville residents have long paid the highest residential electrical rates in Indiana.

This year's potential reduction is due to the "stabilization of the natural gas market," the release states. And any savings would depend on whether the region experiences a typical winter.

It comes a few months after the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a $636 million out-of-state wind farm that could eventually increase consumers' monthly electric bills by $20, according to Indiana’s Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor.

That uptick is slated to begin some time in 2024. In an interview with the Courier & Press earlier this year, CenterPoint officials disputed the $20 figure, saying savings from newly generated clean energy, as well as from the retirement of CenterPoint's aging coal plants, would offset any increase.

And starting in November, customers could see a more than 200% increase on one of the utility's "trackers," or small rate adjustments included on electric bills.

If approved by the IURC, the "reliability cost and revenue adjustment" tracker could leap from $-0.007460 per kilowatt hour to $0.009088: a 221% surge. Despite those miniscule-seeming numbers, the change could cause customers using 1,000 kilowatt hours per to pay about $16 more a month. An evidentiary hearing on the request took place Tuesday in Indianapolis.

CenterPoint is also in the midst of crafting the next phase of its energy generation as it moves away from coal and toward natural gas and renewables. The utility has asked the IURC to increase average electrical bills by $15 a month by 2028.

During a public hearing at Old National Events Plaza in September, 16 people spoke about the proposed increase: three for and 13 against, with multiple people saying they were willing to move out of Evansville to avoid high utility costs. No elected city officials showed up.

