Is SITE Centers Corp.'s (NYSE:SITC) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

SITE Centers' (NYSE:SITC) stock is up by 4.9% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study SITE Centers' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

See our latest analysis for SITE Centers

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SITE Centers is:

6.1% = US$125m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

SITE Centers' Earnings Growth And 6.1% ROE

On the face of it, SITE Centers' ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.7%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Particularly, the exceptional 38% net income growth seen by SITE Centers over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared SITE Centers' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 10% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SITC? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is SITE Centers Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

SITE Centers seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 75%, meaning the company retains only 25% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Regardless, this hasn't hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier.

Besides, SITE Centers has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 48% over the next three years. However, SITE Centers' future ROE is expected to decline to 3.4% despite the expected decline in its payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be steering the foreseen decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that SITE Centers has some positive attributes. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • Bonds are flashing signals that a recession is looming and the 'incredibly resilient' stock market is the best bet for now, Mohamed El-Erian says

    An inverted yield curve is something investors must respect, and stocks are likely a better bet right now, Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • The market is flashing a buy signal suggesting stocks will rally one last time before an 'epic' selling opportunity in the 2nd-quarter, Bank of America says

    The contrarian buy signal last flashed on March 18, 2020, just a few days before the stock market bottomed amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Tata and Adani are queueing up to take over Anil Ambani’s debt-laden company

    Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden firm Reliance Capital has evoked interest from several quarters, including the 150-year old Tata Group, coal billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, and Yes Bank. Promoted by the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), it is one of India’s largest diversified financial services companies and has reportedly received 54 bids in all till now, news agency Press Trust of India has reported. Reliance Capital is currently under corporate insolvency resolution.

  • 3 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Tech stocks have been volatile on the prospect of surging interest rates. Now may be a great time to buy discounted growth stocks, but you have to be selective.

  • Tesla stock pops after plans to enable stock split were disclosed

    Shares of Tesla shot up Monday, after the electric vehicle giant disclosed plans to enable a stock split, which would be the second in two years.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These well-known, profitable, and time-tested Dow components can make you a millionaire by the turn of the decade.

  • ‘The dam finally broke’: 10-year Treasury yields spike to breach top of downward trend channel seen since mid-1980s, says Deutsche Bank

    Yields on the 10-year Treasury note have spiked through the top line of a downward trend channel tracing back to the mid-1980s, with surging inflation and the Federal Reserve’s reaction to it sparking questions over whether the long-term trend will imminently end, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Tesla Plans Another Stock Split, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Jumped Even More

    The stock market has been in recovery mode for the last several weeks, and signs pointed to continued modest gains for major market benchmarks. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 14 points to 14,769, wiping out losses from earlier in the morning as investors kept up the index's positive momentum. The big news helping the Nasdaq came from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which joined a couple of its Nasdaq peers in announcing plans that will dramatically change its share price.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Irresistibly Cheap Now

    When a scared market causes stocks to drop, those that pay decent dividends just might become high-yield bargains.

  • 3 of the Safest Growth Stocks on the Planet

    Here are three of the safest growth stocks on the planet. Alphabet's momentum should continue. Alphabet also has plenty of other growth drivers, including its Waymo self-driving car technology business.

  • Why This #1 (Strong Buy) Oils and Energy Stock is a Winner

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • This High-Yield REIT Could Be One to Hold Forever

    Dividend investors love investing in real estate investment trusts (REIT) because they typically offer high yields. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a retail REIT that easily weathered the early stages of the pandemic when other retail REITs were dealing with rent defaults. It's also doing great compared with mortgage REITs, which are dealing with fluctuating interest rates.

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 dips 0.1pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bargain Hunting: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Throughout the pandemic, investors were quick to put money into the market, and many popular growth stocks reached absurdly rich valuations. Rampant inflation is likely to drive a deceleration in business and consumer spending, and investors are worried about the negative repercussions for corporate revenue and profit growth. With prices falling, many of those richly valued growth stocks are priced more attractively now.

  • US recession indicator delivers fresh blow for Joe Biden

    One of the market’s most closely watched harbingers of a US recession has flashed red for the first time in 16 years in a further blow for Joe Biden as his struggling presidency faces a stalling economy.

  • Marketmind: King cash is naked

    Storing wealth in cash is clearly a counter-intuitive call when inflation is surging towards double-digit figures for the first time in a generation. BofA analysts also warned that commodity prices were on track for their biggest increase in over a century while government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 as central banks raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. With equity markets losing more than 5% so far this quarter, many investors may feel vindicated in deserting risky stock markets where dividends and capital gains are looking less attractive compared to fast-rising government bond yields.

  • 2 Stocks Down 50% or More With 10x Return Potential

    Most growth stocks have rebounded considerably from their lows over the past couple weeks, but there are still a surprising number of companies trading for less than half of their recent highs. Three stocks in particular that look intriguing from a long-term perspective right now are Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), both of which could produce 10x returns over the next 10-15 years if they can realize their potential. Let's take a closer look at each of these, and at why they could be excellent bargains for investors with the risk tolerance to ride out any short-term headwinds.