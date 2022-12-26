Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) shareholders have endured a 43% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) share price is down 45% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 22%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 17% in that time.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Centerspace didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Centerspace saw its revenue grow by 30%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 45%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Centerspace in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 22% in the twelve months, Centerspace shareholders did even worse, losing 43% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 5% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Centerspace better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Centerspace .

Centerspace is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

