CenterState Announces Change in Location for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: CSFL) ("CenterState") announced today a change in the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2020 Annual Meeting"). In the interest of the health and safety of our shareholders, employees, and communities, and in light of further developments regarding the coronavirus or COVID-19 and recent guidance from public health authorities, the 2020 Annual Meeting now will be held at CenterState's Posner Park Office, 3rd Floor, 42725 US Hwy 27, Davenport, FL 33837, instead of at a third party location.

The previously announced date and time of the 2020 Annual Meeting has not changed. Shareholders of record of our common stock at the close of business on February 28, 2020, the record date, can participate in the 2020 Annual Meeting.

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time

Location: CenterState's Posner Park Office, 3rd Floor, 42725 US Hwy 27, Davenport, FL 33837

This meeting does not relate to the special meeting of shareholders that will be held in connection with our pending merger with South State Corporation. A separate Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held in connection with the pending merger.

About CenterState

CenterState operates as one of the leading Southeastern regional bank franchises headquartered in the state of Florida. Both CenterState and its nationally chartered bank subsidiary, CenterState Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), are based in Winter Haven, Florida, between Orlando and Tampa. With over $17 billion in assets, the Bank provides traditional retail, commercial, mortgage, wealth management and SBA services throughout its Florida, Georgia and Alabama branch network and customer relationships in neighboring states. The Bank also has a national footprint, serving clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. For additional information contact John C. Corbett (CEO), Stephen D. Young (COO) or William E. Matthews (CFO) at 863-293-4710.

Additional information may be found at www.centerstatebanks.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerstate-announces-change-in-location-for-2020-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301038615.html

SOURCE CenterState Bank Corporation