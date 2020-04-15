CenterState Bank Corporation To announce First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on April 23, 2020

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: CSFL) (the "Company" or "CenterState") announced today that it will release first quarter earnings results on Thursday, April 23, 2020, after the market closes. Upon release, investors may access a copy of CenterState's earnings results at the Company's website at www.centerstatebanks.com and selecting "First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results" on the Corporate Profile page.

CenterState and South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) ("South State") will host a joint conference call on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss both companies' first quarter 2020 results. In light of the announced merger, CenterState and South State have decided to host a joint conference call in order to facilitate the sharing of information that may be of interest to investors in both companies. Investors may call in (toll free) by dialing (877) 506-9272 (passcode 10140091; host: Will Matthews, CFO).

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the link at CenterState's website at www.centerstatebanks.com.

An audio replay of the presentation will be available by the evening of April 24, 2020 at CenterState's website located in the subsection "Presentations" under the heading "News and Market Data."

CenterState operates as one of the largest community bank franchises headquartered in the state of Florida. Both the Company and its nationally chartered bank subsidiary (the "Bank") are based in Winter Haven, Florida, between Orlando and Tampa. With over $17 billion in assets, the Bank provides traditional retail, commercial, mortgage, wealth management and SBA services throughout its Florida branch network and customer relationships in neighboring states. The Bank also has a national footprint, serving clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information in this Current Report, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed merger of South State and CenterState, including future financial and operating results (including the anticipated impact of the transaction on South State's and CenterState's respective earnings and tangible book value), statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the merger, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of South State or CenterState to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the merger, (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (4) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses, (5) the failure to obtain the necessary approvals by the shareholders of South State or CenterState, (6) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, (7) the ability by each of South State and CenterState to obtain required governmental approvals of the merger (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction), (8) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (9) the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the merger, (10) the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (11) the dilution caused by South State's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger, (12) a material adverse change in the financial condition of South State or CenterState, (13) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions, (14) major catastrophes such as earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, including the recent outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus, a respiratory illness, and (15) other factors that may affect future results of CenterState and South State including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. Additional factors which could affect future results of CenterState and South State can be found in the registration statement on Form S-4, as well as South State's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and CenterState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. CenterState and South State disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws.